Demanding more for mental health
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.
I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.
Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple three-digit number: 988. By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline’s network of crisis call centers are expected to increase. It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act NOW to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.
Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.
Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
Chantel Ward
Canton
Censorship and democracy
Democracy allows us to freely exercise our constitutional rights guaranteed to us in the Bill of Rights; mainly our rights in the First Amendment to freedom of speech. Freedom of speech is the cornerstone democracy is built upon; it’s a system in which all citizens have an equal right to participate in the decision making process of how our government is run.
The extreme liberals are irate over Elon Musk buying and making Twitter a private company. He wants to create a fair media platform for individuals to express and discuss their views and ideas without censorship. If the radicals really cherished our democracy, wouldn’t they welcome the thought of Elon Musk taking control of Twitter? With their pecksniffian ideology, they think their views are the only ones that should be heard, and everyone else must be silenced. The whole purpose of censorship is to treat people like blind sheep wandering around in total darkness, with an evil and cunning shepherd leading the flock, to keep us in ignorance to see and witness with our own eyes and ears what is true and what is false. They want us to remain ignorant, so we will yield ourselves to their will all the days of our lives. They find their strength and the general public’s weakness in censorship.
Many times, I have heard them use the oxymoronic statement – if we don’t control the speech of the people on the right, it will destroy our democracy. Isn’t that what democracy is all about, our right to freely express our views and opinions? They are destroying our democracy, while trying to convince us they need censorship to save it.
Why is the freedom of speech so important to democracy? If one political party can expurgate what is in the news and on social media, we will end up living in a tyrannical society; we will be obedient subjects to the government’s commands which will lead to the eternal extinction of democracy.
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda
