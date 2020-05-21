Letters to the Editor, May 21, 2020
How bad is it, really?
I’ve been trying to understand how ‘bad’ this pandemic is. While personally I’m among the lucky (don’t know anyone who has the virus) I do wonder when and how cautiously I’ll be able to venture further.
Up front, to the families of Covid-19 victims in Bradford County especially, and all the victims elsewhere, I am sorry for your loss. I do NOT mean to diminish that. I have suffered the loss of my most loved one nearly 13 years ago, I still miss him every day, and I KNOW your ONE is one too many.
I will continue wearing my mask when I’m grocery shopping or banking or whatever, I’ll do my part to minimize exposure.
But, I am distressed by how statistics are being used. What IS going on here? I check the PA Dept of Health Covid-19 webpage* daily to get a feel for what’s happening, and it just doesn’t make sense! (*www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Cases.aspx)
After weeks of reporting stats, they suddenly changed their format, added “percent” and “rate” to county death counts (separately, on a new link), without explaining what their numbers are a percent OF, or what the rate means.
I’m fairly good at math, so I tried to figure it out. In Bradford County, our “rate” as of 5/17 was 4.9. The number of deaths in our county is listed as 3. Our county’s population is 60,833. 3 divided by 60,833 = .0000493153. Yep, start with a decimal point, and there are FOUR ZEROS before the rest of the digits. THAT means our county’s “death rate” is 4.9 PER 100,000. By itself, “4.9” sounds big. But it IS NOT 4.9, it is 4.9 people OUT OF ONE HUNDRED THOUSAND people.
Let’s get this into perspective: Less than five 100 thousandths of ONE percent of our friends and neighbors have succumbed to this virus, yet they make it sound far worse. Why? To rule by fear?
I OBJECT to the fear mongering the ‘people in power’ are using with these number games. I have heard some folks express panic at being outside at ALL, even in their own gardens or on their front porches, because they’ve heard the virus is in the air and will kill us all!
Car accidents, alcohol, smoking, cancers, hunger, and varied other causes: EACH of these individually claim FAR more lives in the same time frame as this virus. There isn’t an easy source to find county stats for these, but a look at worldometers.info shows the global death count from Covid-19, and global counts for OTHER non-pandemic causes. The comparisons are clear, those other causes of death FAR outpace this virus. It’s likely a similar comparison holds true at state and local levels. Yet none of those death counts have created the opportunity that the government is now using to take away our choices.
PROVIDE PROTECTION FOR THE MOST VULNERABLE, provide HONEST advice, and let us proceed with responsible caution, not government lockdowns and threats.
Laura H. Hewitt
Sheshequin
Enjoying the outdoors
Now that the weather is getting more accommodating to outside ventures the Carantouan Greenway wants to invite the public to take advantage of the maintained trails at its Wildwood Reserve in the Town of Barton, its Forbidden Path in Waverly and its partnership with Futurescapes’ Diahoga Trail. Both the Diahoga Trail running from Athens to the Sayre ballfields and the Wildwood Reserve offer the public a marked tree trail that may be downloaded onto any smart phone. It is a great time of the year to get exercise, breathe fresh air and learn or review the trees just as their leaves are coming out. The Carantouan Greenway also requests the donation of transplantable yellow birch and river birch for its Wildwood Reserve. As the threat of the Covid virus recedes we also look forward to installing an additional bench on the Dialoga. Looking forward to seeing you out on the trail.
Marty Borko
Waverly
