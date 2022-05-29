Remembering and honoring our departed service members on Memorial Day
I was going through my mother’s albums and I came across the enclosed old clipping and poem that was once in the Philadelphia’s Roxborough and Manayunk Review Newspaper. It brought tears to my eyes as I remember that my brother Msgt Leo Skurecki USAF served in Vietnam as well. He came home as many others who served with honor and dignity, alive, but with scars of memories that were never forgotten. I Honor and Love him, as well as all servicemen and servicewomen who served in all wars and conflicts, and this poem also honors all those who did not come home alive, and gave their All for us.
The poem was found on the body of a teenage soldier in Vietnam.
A Soldier and His GOD...
Look God: I have never spoken to you, but now -
I want to say: “How do you do?”
You see, God, they say you didn’t exist
And like a fool – I believed all of this.
Last night from a shell-hole I saw you in the sky -
I figured right then they had told me a lie.
Had I taken the time to see the things you made,
I’d know they weren’t calling a spade a spade.
I wonder, God, if you’d shake my hand.
Funny, I had to come to this hellish place,
Before I had time to see your face.
Well, I guess there isn’t much more to say
But I am sure glad, God, I met you today.
I guess the zero hour will soon be here
But I am not afraid since I know you are here.
The signal — well, God — I have to go,
I like you lots — this I want you to know.
Looks like this will be a horrible fight.
Who knows — I may come to your house tonight.
Though I wasn’t friendly with you before,
I wonder God — if you’d wait at your door -
Look — I am crying, my shedding tears,
I wish I’d known you these many years.
Well, I have to go now, God — goodbye
Strange-since I met you-I’m not afraid to die
Michael H. Skurecki
Dushore
The importance of the Supreme Court
When most people think of the U S Constitution, they think of the rights that it gives us as citizens. In reality; it is a contract that was formed between the citizens and their government. The U. S. Constitution gives us our rights, but it is also the defender and protector of our liberties. In a parlance, it is what keeps the ravenous wolves in Washington at bay. It prevents the transmutation of democracy into tyranny. The Supreme Court justices hold the power to interpret the constitution, invalidate federal statues, and presidential directives that contravene the Constitution. They are the enforcers and the guardians of our Constitution.
You have thousands of pro-abortion people forming mobs protesting at the homes of the court justices; do they not realize that the decisions of the court justices and interpretation of the Constitution has nothing to do with the will of the people? They are using coercion and intimidation against the court justices, and they have threatened a summer of rage in hopes they can sway the decision of the U.S. Supreme Court. What these mobs are doing is strictly illegal, yet our leaders Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Joe Biden do nothing to stop it; they seem to condone it. Is their ignorance deliberate to create a political attack on our constitution?
We cannot let our Supreme Court justices base their decisions on fears of an authoritarian fascist mob, and let the Supreme Court be controlled through mobocracy. It will corrupt, pervert, invalidate the decisions of the court justices, and delegitimize the U.S. Constitution. If the extreme woke culture can’t stack the Supreme Court with liberals, to push their agendas through, will they try to destroy it? The Supreme Court and the U.S. Constitution are the roots that nourish the branches of our democracy. If the roots are destroyed, the branches of our democracy will wither up and die, and the roots of tyranny will take over.
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda
