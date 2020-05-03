Federal COVID-19 response is not Republican or Democratic
The federal government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been Republican or Democratic in nature. It has been Trumpian. Meaning, whatever decisions the “me” president has made in this “war against the invisible enemy,” have been made to benefit himself. Also, to place responsibility for outcomes anywhere other than on his own shoulders.
There isn’t a single U.S. president in my adult lifetime, including Republicans Nixon, Reagan, and GHW or GW Bush, who would have responded in the self-seeking way Trump has. In a time of widespread adversity, each would have recognized and accepted his role as president of all Americans. Each would have mobilized the superior power of the federal government (in coordination with state services) to serve and protect citizens.
Instead of taking the lead, “Commander-in-Chief” Trump has chosen to be the “Divider-in-Chief.” He has pitted states against each other in the global marketplace to secure life-saving supplies. He has denied any responsibility for outcomes while proclaiming that he has earned a “10 out of 10.” He has blatantly called out red and blue states/political leaders for praise or censure, even while preaching against politicizing the virus.
No doubt the public health system Trump inherited was unequal to an easy victory over a highly contagious new virus that doesn’t recognize state’s borders. But he fails to admit that his administration further reduced U.S. capacity to control a pandemic. His choices thus far have been more influenced by pleasing his base supporters (mostly the mega-rich who increasingly buy our “democratic” elections) than in protecting American lives.
Time for all politicians to focus on the welfare of the wide variety of Americans that make up this country, instead of the stock market and the 10% who own 80% of its stocks. If this pandemic has proven anything, it is that all sorts of people are essential for keeping our society functional.
Karen Johnson
Towanda
The coronavirus — is it true?
Jan. 22 — President Trump “it’s one person coming in from China and we have it under control.”
Jan. 30 — President Trump, during a speech in Michigan, “We have it very well under control.” The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus to be a “public-health emergency of international concern.
Early February — The administration declined to begin using test kits for the virus produced by the World Health Organization. The CDC began shipping its own test kits to labs in the U.S. which were faulty.
Feb. 24 — President Trump, “the Coronavirus is very much under control”.
Feb. 27 — President Trump, “The virus would disappear one day like a miracle.”
In January and February, President Trump was briefed 12 times as to the dangers of this virus.
March 4 — President Trump told Hannity, “I’m not concerned at all.”
March 6 — While touring the CDC, the president stated, “anybody that wants a test can get a test.”
April 23 — President Trump wondered about taking disinfectant for the virus either by injection or by ingestion.
April 28 — President Trump ordered all meat processing companies to continue operating even though they have many cases of the virus.
April 28 — Vice-President visited the Mayo Clinic without a mask after being told a mask was required.
April 30 — 1,042,874 cases and 61,123 deaths and going up.
Since October, the president has not spoken with Nancy Pelosi, the third most important person in the federal government.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
