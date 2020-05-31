Letters to the Editor, May 31, 2020
Out of Africa
It is from the Rift Valley in Kenya that the first humans supposedly radiated out and spread to other parts of our world.
And out of Africa came a young family to Bradford County. I consider myself very fortunate to have met and befriended them about a year ago. I was also a little worried about how they might absorb the culture shock.
I shall let Dennis described in his own words and thoughts about himself and his country. He chose different headings.
Social life:
- Name: Dennis Oyoga (first and middle name)
- born in Boigesa, Humbe, Kisii in Kenya
- born in a family of five people — my father died when I was 13 years old, being the second born life was hard
Economy:
- Kenya is a third world country. Its GDP can’t be even compared with Pennsylvania. The little resources we have is not taken on well because of corruption.
- We largely export coffee and tea
- Tourism is also a key pillar of our economy
- We are also known to be the best athletes in the world
Political life:
- We are always divided politically because of our tribes (44 tribes). The largest tribes always come together (to) rule, leaving the minor tribes marginalized.
Monika Osborn
Columbia Cross Roads
Truly saddened by this Memorial Day
CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in between 9 million and 45 million illnesses, between 140,000 and 810,000 hospitalizations and between 12,000 and 61,000 deaths annually since 2010. During America’s formation, nearly one million people have died in defense of our Constitutional rights. And yet the media, and leftist politicians have used false doom and gloom tactics regarding the Coronavirus to make Americans cower and negate the sacrifices of our soldiers in a sick attempt to defeat Donald Trump in 2020! Let us forever carry the stigma of being the ungrateful and selfish generation! We dropped the baton!
Joseph Dupont
Towanda
