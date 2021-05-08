Make America normal again
In 2020, Operation Warp Speed resulted in innovative, highly effective vaccines. It was a great achievement for the Trump administration. President Trump and his family were vaccinated early in the vaccine rollout. If Trump truly wants to make American great again, he could publicly advocate for taking the shot. The vaccine is his achievement; doesn’t he want to gain even more credit for his efforts by persuading those who are hesitant to take the shot to do so? Many people who are reluctant would listen to him. It’s his vaccine; he can promote it; he can defend it. He can change minds.
It would be a great way to stay in the public eye and do a lot of good for the country. He could be a visible leader again, help put an end to this national nightmare, and add a positive and powerful cause to his legacy.
Suzanne Niver
Gillett
Definition of racism
I am a racist!
In fact, many of you reading this article are either racist, white supremacist or both, based upon Critical Race Theory (CRT) or “Woke” as pushed by the liberal left wing socialist democrats. Here’s an easy way to simplify this whole “woke”, “CRT” thing. If “it” exists and “white people” do “it,” use “it,” enjoy “it,” or have anything to do with “it,” then “it” is racist, white supremacist, or both. Believe it or not, there are students at UCLA, USC, et al who think automatic soap dispensers are racist. Look it up. Basically, if you are white, believe in the Constitution/ believe all lives matter/strong in your faith/anti-abortion/ support advanced math, physics for gifted students/ believe students should be taught HOW to think and not WHAT to think/ believe in secure borders/disagree with anything from the socialist democrats, you are racist. I strongly urge all to investigate “CRT” and the “1619 Project” that the socialists are trying to force in public education.
Now, to change the subject; where are all the Trump hating pro Biden supporters? I thought I would see some of these folk bragging how Biden reversed many of Trump’s positive accomplishments for the good of America/“AMERICA FIRST”, and essentially replacing them with policies that help enemy countries, drug cartels, illegals, while putting our security, economy and energy independence at risk.
BTW, where is our friend from Elmira with the Hitler/Nazi fixation? He was quick to erroneously compare the Trump Administration with this group. Odd it is, Nazis were National Socialists that tore down statutes, banned free speech, controlled the media, blamed economic hardship on one group of people, defunded local police and replaced them with “brown shirts”, instituted gun control, put the state before God, nationalized health care, placed strict government control over industry, etc. Does this sound like the policies of a current political party in the U.S.?
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
