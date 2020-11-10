Hoping for a decline
Some weeks back there was a headline that drew my attention — “The Trend May Reverse In The Fall!” And, it inspired the following. But it got lost in the shuffle ‘til this morning!
Headlines don’t lie, but they may make you think, “the bug is not gone, but may be on the brink!” To get our attention, they need a spectacular call, like ’Watch Out Folks,”The Trend May Reverse in The Fall!”
There is more than one way to sell a vaccine so that the producers make a profit! But, now that the election is over we may well see a decline in the virus. I certainly hope so!
Ramon Yale
ULSTER
Wasted food
I know hunger and poverty exist in this country and in our county, but if you do not want/need the food that is freely given DON’T TAKE IT!! I found an entire box that I know came from a food giveaway just dumped by a trash can at a local park. Most of it wasn’t even opened, just thrown out! What a waste. At least give it to someone else if you don’t want it.
Barbara Krauss
TOWANDA
No farm, no food
The latest letter from American Farmland Trust. This was a public opinion survey. I was surprised about what it was reporting. A fact we have to face every day, 2,000 acres of agricultural land is paved over.
Help us make farm land and ranch land protection a priority in every state. From our dairy farms here in Pa. to the west beef farms, apply orchards in Washington State. The fruits grown in California and Florida, acres of sweet corn, pumpkins and all of our food!
If we continue obliterating our family farms at the rate we have been – burying them under condos, malls, highways, apartment buildings, hotels, the solar panels, wind mills. Where will it end?
We can’t live without the land that grows our food. It’s beauty feeds 327 million Americans!
Farming is the foundation of food systems that employ 21.6 million people, 11% of the labor force and contribute $1,053 trillion to the economy, over 5% of our nation’s GDP.
Since 1980, American Farmland Trust has helped save over 6.5 million acres of productive farm land from development. This would be a calamity for our nation.
Think of our children, grandchildren, the rest of the world. Yes, there are the problems of the immigration illegals. They want a better of life – more people to feed. This leads to all the illegals who speak a language which is not English.
We need to keep America English speaking people to communicate with everyone.
Gone forever will be the splendor of the family farm, the “fruited plains” and “waves of grain” and the down-to-earth values of American farming communities.
God bless America and our farmers!
Joyce E. Richlin
NORTH TOWANDA
