Disappointed
The U.S.Government has agreed to buy 100 million doses of COVID-19 (Trump virus) vaccine from both Pfizer and Moderna.
So there’s 200 million doses. That’s the good news.
The Trump administration won’t publicly announce how they plan to get this distributed in a timely manner, nor will they share their plans with President-elect Joe Biden. What an embarrassing disgrace, but so typical of the dope in chief!
Maybe Trump will have Jared Kushner responsible for distribution of the vaccine. You all remember Jared and the SN 95 masks “the national stockpile of masks belong to us, not the states.”
I’m a lifelong Republican, as was my dad and grandfather, but today’s Republicans certainly disappointed me.
Terry Fairchild
WYALUSING
Reflections of an old boy
I am appalled at the attitude of many people who under other circumstances would be considered leaders, but in my estimation of the facts fall short of the mark by being arbitrary and selfish.
I know that we are a nation that has done marvelous and unbelievable things (example: World War II effort), put men and women on the moon and made great strides in medicine and surgical procedures, but the secret was that we came together as a nation and cooperated – not as what is happening now, with the POTUS fighting losing the election and causing turmoil when we should be united and fighting the pandemic and making sure our nation is protected. If POTUS thinks someone is disloyal to him, he fires them by e-mail and replaces them with a flunkey who does what the the president wants.
I have been a registered Republican for 68 years, but I am fed up with the current Republican administration and see a bleak future if we do not act to correct the direction we are heading and start acting like informed adults.
Billy E. Dell
TOWANDA
Adoption of pets
It makes me sick when I read about all these animal shelters advertising free pets, but when you apply, let’s say for a dog, now you find out it will cost you at least $200 in adoption fees to get your “free” dog.
There are studies that over 50% of sheltered dogs will be put to sleep because of over crowding. Don’t you think this is rather stupid when there are so many pet lovers as myself who are ready and willing and able to take a pet home now? I can see that it costs money to keep a pet. I believe a flat fee of $50 would not only be fair, but it would also be a great help to the over crowding problem.
We lost our Daisy of 11 years and really miss having a dog friend in our home, but cannot afford the $200 plus adoption fees.
I would like to hear from others who may feel the same way.
Robert Abadie
TOWANDA
