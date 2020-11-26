Election needs a fair and impartial audit
“Bipartisan panel rejects Pa. House Request to audit 2020 election” headline while truthful fails to accurately report the Importance of what occurred.
Three Democrats joined the Republicans to pass a bipartisan resolution HR1100 in the House by a 112 to 90 vote requesting an independent audit of the election since the Secretary of the Commonwealth Kathy Boockvar is named in several lawsuits contesting the election results and any conclusion she provides may not be considered impartial. The Legislative Budget and Finance Committee rejected moving forward with the independent audit with a strictly partisan two Democrats to one Republican vote. The headline would have more accurately reflected what happened if it read “2 Democrats stop a bipartisan Pa. House Request for an independent audit of the election.” The voters of Pennsylvania deserve a fair and impartial audit of the election.
David Gary Earle
Granville Summit
Keeping wood from going to waste
It seems that cold weather is upon us to stay for a few months and it is only going to get colder over the next 8-12 weeks before it gets warm again.
As i have driven around our countryside I can’t help but notice the fallen trees along the roads sides and in the woods just laying there going to waste, just rotten away. Many of them have been there for ages.
One place that comes to mind is along side of the road a site where logging has taken place and the unusable portions of the logs just lay there for over a year.
May I suggest to the land owners if they don’t have uses of this wood that they donate it to a needy family that uses wood for heating source. It would service two functions – heat for their homes and beautify the landscape as well. It would be a kindly thing to do and most likely much appreciated by the receiving needy family, and the wood is out of their hair.
Karen Reeve
Towanda
