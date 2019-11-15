Letters to the Editor, Nov. 15, 2019
Impeachment is necessary
Look, it’s simple: Donald Trump eagerly welcomed Russia’s help in 2016, and now he’s been caught pressuring Ukraine for its help in 2020.
Asking the Ukrainian president for a contrived investigation of the Bidens in return for the release of military aid is eliciting bribery, and the Constitution says impeachment is the recourse when the president commits “Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”
And there are high crimes as well: Soliciting or accepting campaign help from a foreign government is a felony. Attempting to thwart the Mueller investigation and now the House impeachment investigation is obstruction of justice, also a felony.
Aside from breaking the law, Trump’s actions are severely damaging. We cannot have a functional democracy when foreign governments interfere with our elections, either through hacking, distribution of propaganda, or providing aid to candidates.
Donald Trump’s impeachment is a necessary step for securing our democracy.
Dale Adams
Washington, D.C.
Former Bradford County resident
Response to John Ferri LTE of 11/12/2019
To cut to the bottom line, John goes through a mishmash of bias Trump-hating statements to arrive at some conned up “stress test” analogy that he force-fitted to Hitler’s Germany and deduce the implication that President Trump is Hitleresque. John, are you also implying all Trump supporters, such as myself are Nazi’s? I will assume not, but you should be very careful with your analogies and keep your Trump Derangement Syndrome in check.
Now, to list a few FACTS and not some “feelings,” “bias opinions” nor obscure analogies:
Hitler was a Socialist. Trump is a Capitalist.
Hitler believed in 100% government control, i.e. communism, fascism, socialism and dictatorships. Trump believes in less government control and promotes new business and business growth.
Hitler strictly regulated the German economy. Trump is deregulating almost all restricting aspects of the American economy.
Hitler was severely anti-semitic, lied about Jews being the source of Germany’s misery. Trump is one of the most pro-Israel presidents in history. In fact, his daughter/son-in-law and grandchildren are Jewish.
Hitler hated gays. Trump is one of the most pro-LGBT presidents in history.
Hitler imposed strict gun control. Trump is heavily in favor of the Second Amendment.
Hitler punished the rich. Trump encourages business/personal success and wealth.
Hitler believed in secret meetings and corrupt secret police. Trump is the most transparent President and is working to clean up the corrupt NSA, FBI, CIA, etc.
Hitler started wars in Europe and Trump is focused on ending wars in Middle East.
Hitler invaded the sovereign states of Austria, Belgium, Czechoslovakia, Free State of Danzig, Denmark, France, Guernsey, Hungary, Italy, Jersey, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, San Marino, the Soviet Union, and Yugoslavia. Trump has invaded no sovereign states.
Hitler started a world war that killed more than 5 million in his armed forces alone, plus many millions more in other countries. Trump has started no world wars.
Hitler killed his political opponents. Trump tweets non-killing funny names.
Hitler controlled the media; seized control of most media outlets including newspapers, radio, and newsreels. Our media is controlled by the DNC. The media attacks Trump.
CONCLUSION: Hitler is extremely dissimilar to Trump.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
