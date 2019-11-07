Letters to the Editor, Nov. 7, 2019
Towanda taxpayer prayer
As I lay my head down to sleep, I pray the feds/state/county my tax paying properties not to take. Taxes are totally out of control. Look at all the sheriff sales every week. All of these people cannot be deadbeats. We were promised tax relief on our homes/properties (don’t see it). I still get tax bills such as for the privilege of paying taxes for owning a home and keeping a lot of healthier looking people than myself fed and clothed. Rep. Pickett, Rep. Owlett, state Sen. Gene Yaw, and the rest of this political crowd, including the governor, it’s time to look at taxes and make them equitable for the people who pay these taxes and contribute to society. It’s time to keep this promise to the homeowner. Also, let’s make this referendum on school taxes at zero percent and not 3% plus before we have a voice. We need you people to do the job we elected you for. It’s belt tightening time; not mine, but those who don’t contribute!
Richard B. Lewis
Towanda
Don’t believe conventional wisdom
To hear former CIA Director John Brennan preach how lofty both he and his agency were along with Jim Comey’s FBI is an insult to us all. Both Brennan and Comey are self admitted Communists and appointed by a president who was raised and mentored by both Socialists and Communists. Within a year after Brennan campaigned and voted for Communist Party presidential candidate Gus Hall, he had hatched a plan to be hired by the CIA. Now that is a dedicated comrade! The fact that the CIA controlled media (Operation Mockingbird) never mentions this should send a shiver down your spine. Sadly the late Sen. Joseph McCarthy was closer to the truth regarding Communist infiltration than the deep state controlled media wants you to know.
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
