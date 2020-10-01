Letter to Sen. Casey
Senator Casey, in response to your recent letter on voting, some pertinent thoughts are generated. They are :
With all of the lovely verbology, the fact does not change that the Democrat party is trying to skew everything in the voting process to unseat Donald Trump.
I have been voting in Pennsylvania for over 70 years at the proper polling place. And, I am a firm believer in photo ID even if mobile photo labs are require to assist some immobile individuals. And, pray tell me, who puts forth the greatest opposition to photo ID? I have no problem with absentee for service personnel – been there, done that – and aged decrepit people! But not illegal immigrants!
So, those who can , should get their butts to their proper polling place and vote!
And, you can’t tell me that Biden/Harris and company are not counting on screwed up illegal immigrant “voting by mail” to effect a Pelosi stye win!
Ramon L. Yale
Ulster
President Trump grades himself an A or A+
In recent interviews, President Trump has given himself an A or an A+ in the handling of the virus. In a taped interview with Bob Woodward on Feb. 7, the president stated the virus was an airborne disease five times more deadly than the flu but downplayed it as not serious to the public stating it would “disappear like a miracle.” He continues to hold rallies and requires no social distancing and very little mask wearing
The president suggested in April people take disinfectant for the virus. He advocated the use of Hydroxychloroquine when the CDC recommended against it. He refused to have the national government take over the purchase and distribution of all PPE. People still cannot get N95 masks.
Most every infectious disease expert has stated that our national response to the pandemic has been a disaster. We now have over 200,000 deaths in seven months when the flu deaths average 35,000 each year.
When asked on Fox News Sunday, Bill Gates stated the biggest mistake that caused the greatest harm was the shut down of travel from China and from Europe. Thousands of Americans then came back from those areas to airports across our country and no one checked to see if they had the virus. No temperature checks, no quarantine, no nothing. Our government allowed all these people to come in freely and travel all over the country.
If you agree with the president’s grade of an A or A+, please vote for him again.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone
