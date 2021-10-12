Who do you trust?
In his LTE of 10/7/21, John Ferri demeaned Ken Cooke for his opinion based upon many medical experts in Chinese virus protection “stating if you have survived COVID-19 and have the COVID anti-bodies in your blood that you are 13% more protected than those getting vaccinated. In addition, they state if you have the anti-bodies you don’t need to get vaccinated and most likely should NOT get vaccinated.”
This is not fantasy but is strongly supported by many experts in Virology.
John recommends we follow the CDC recommendations. Really, John, which of the CDC recommendations do you suggest we follow because the CDC along with Lord Fauci have flip-flopped nearly as many times as yoyo John Kerry and Joe Biden.
In an 8/5/21 WSJ article titled FAUCI AND THE CDC UNDERMINED PUBLIC TRUST, it makes the point that Fauci and the CDC “has fallen into a pattern of not only vacillating between contradictory positions, but also fanning the flames of Covid-19 misinformation.” Additionally, “far from providing leadership, agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and figures such as Anthony Fauci have a record of projecting their own unfounded speculation as authoritative scientific judgments on matters in which they lack clear evidence.”
I surely do not have a lot of confidence in Lord Fauci nor the CDC, nor the Biden Cabal based upon their history of vacillation.
I can’t resist echoing the following: The protected need to be protected from the unprotected by forcing the unprotected to use protection that didn’t protect the protected. AND, In the past two years government has told people they’re not allowed to come to work, then paid them not to come to work, then begged them to come back to work, then fired them for refusing a vaccine.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Former Bradford County resident
Coronavirus vaccinations
To prevent further spread of the coronavirus, we should require everyone to get fully vaccinated (including a possible third dose) — unless exempted by a sincerely held religious belief or medical condition. We should write to our legislators and executives at all levels of government.
Alvin Blake
Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.