True colors
When Donald Trump took over as president in 2017 our country was a mess. Within the first three years he took a severely damaged economy and turned it completely around. By December of 2019, we had the best economy ever, not to mention the strongest military in the world.
President Trump was in no way responsible for the shutting down of a strong economy because of a pandemic that originated in Wuhan, China. Instead of helping President Trump and his administration to properly re-open the economy, the Democrats and the left have really shown their true colors by doing everything in their power to prevent this from happening. And, it appears that their only interest is to get rid of President Trump in order to gain full control even if it means sinking our country!
Walt Steciw
Elmira/Corning
Rushed confirmation
I am writing regarding the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to serve as associate justice of the Supreme Court.
Article II Section 2 of the Constitution states that the President shall have the power, by and with the consent of the Senate, shall appoint Judges of the Supreme Court.
President Trump nominated Barrett on Sept. 26 in accordance with the Constitution.
I want to raise two questions regarding the process:
- How long does it take to confirm a Supreme Court Justice?
- What is the process should a vacancy occur during a presidential election year?
Here is the length of time it took for several justices from time of presidential nomination to Senate confirmation:
- Brett Kavanaugh – 89 days;
- Neil Gorsuch – 66 days;
- Elena Kagan – 88 days;
- Sonia Sotomayor – 67 days;
- Samuel Alito – 92 days;
- John Roberts – 31 days;
- Stephen Breyer – 73 days;
- Ruth B Ginsburg – 43 days;
- Clarence Thomas – 107 days;
- Antonin Scalia – 86 days;
- Sandra D O’Connor – 34 days.
Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsay Graham said his committee will report her nomination out of committee on Oct. 22. It will then be up to the Senate majority leader to schedule a confirmation date.
It is expected that McConnell will schedule the vote before election day, Nov. 3. If the vote is as late as Oct. 29, then the total days from nomination to confirmation will be 34 days.
In regards to the second question, no Supreme Court nominee has been confirmed after July during a presidential election year. Also, as we all remember, McConnell blocked former President Obama’s Supreme Court nomination of Judge Merrick Garland in 2016. Mc Connell said, “The American people should have a voice in their selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president.”
So, we have a rushed, but not illegal, process for confirmation and a contradiction by McConnell in his reasoning for going forward with Barrett’s confirmation
Does this truly reflect the voice of the American people?
David A Fortune
Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.