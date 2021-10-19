Debt ceiling clarified
On Oct. 9, The Daily Review published an op-ed piece by Bob Topper. The gist of his piece was that our two political parties no longer trust each other, and the reason is that they are both dishonest.
After four years and tens of thousands of lies by our former president, culminating in the Big Lie, I have to agree with Mr. Topper. Kevin and Sally Allis took exception to my letter to the editor of Oct. 1, where I explained the debt ceiling.
Everything I wrote was honest, true and correct. I wouldn’t have written it if it wasn’t accurate. Why they didn’t do five minutes of research before writing in response, I don’t know.
The purpose of raising the debt ceiling is to pay the bills for money we’ve already spent. During President Trump’s final year in office, we produced the largest single year deficit in our country’s history.
We have to pay the bill for that or we will put the country in default for the first time ever, and crash the economy by doing so.
We Republicans ARE blocking Biden’s future spending bills, to include his American Families Plan, his American Rescue Plan, his American Jobs Plan, and his Build Back Better infrastructure plan.
We’re also blocking H.R. 1, which covers voting rights, election security and campaign finance reform. It’s a gutsy move, as ALL of those initiatives are supported by a majority of Democrats, Republicans and Independents.
But if we allow the Biden administration to be economically successful, or we allow all legal voters to vote, we are likely not going to regain power and control again for a long long time.
Scott Smith
Monroeton
Sister realizes shot is no big deal
Recently my sister visited for two weeks from Colorado.
As we were discussing Bradford County’s low vaccination rate, I recalled how she had big hesitations a few years ago of getting the Robert Packer’s mandated flu shot (she was a cardiac critical care nurse).
Now, she was a few years from retirement, so she decided not to quit because of the mandate – she got the shot.
I asked her how she felt about that and her replay was: 1 – I didn’t get the flu that year, 2 – I didn’t give my patients the flu, and 3 – I realized how foolish it was to be so skeptical and stubborn.
We both know that most everyone doesn’t want to be told what to do – we hate to be sheep – but her after thoughts were more like a goat’s reply. Meh, it was nothing!
Joan Gustin
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.