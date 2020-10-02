Fall rural road safety
You may have noticed that farmers are returning to their fields to harvest their crops.
As a new season gets underway, tractors, farm trucks, and other large equipment are once again traveling the roads. To the distracted or impatient motorist, vehicles such as these can pose a threat when safe driving practices are not observed.
For example, if a car is traveling 55 miles per hour and comes upon a tractor traveling 15 miles per hour, it only takes five seconds to close the gap the length of a football field between the care and tractor.
Don’t forget to reduce your speed when driving on roads where you might encounter large farm machinery. Also, slow down immediately when you see the Slow Moving Vehicle emblem, which is an orange triangle with red border attached to farm vehicles.
On behalf of the Bradford Sullivan County Farm Bureau, I encourage all residents to be aware of farm vehicles and equipment during their travels on rural roads. By working together, we all can reach our destination safely. God bless and be safe!
Barbara Warburton
President,
Bradford Sullivan County Farm Bureau
Donald Trump’s America
In Donald Trump’s America, millionaires can pay only $750 in Federal taxes and companies like Amazon can pay zero in taxes. For people like Donald Trump, tax rates have rarely been lower, but the cost of health care, retirement, food, and education are going up for the rest of us. There are two sets of rules in America, now – one for rich people like Trump and one for everyone else. Joe Biden wants to take on this broken economic system, Trump wants to preserve it so he can help himself and his rich friends.
Here are a few highlights of Biden’s economic plan:
- 12 weeks paid family leave
- Requiring the Federal Government to buy products made in America
- Higher taxes on the wealthiest one percent and big corporations, while cutting taxes for the middle class
- Free college for families making less than $125,000
Biden’s goal is to fix the broken system from which Trump benefits. If Trump has his way, people like Trump and his wealthy friends will be fine no matter what, it’s the rest of us that will be left paying for their tax breaks. We need one set of rules in America.
Penni Eldredge-Martin
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.