This election is not between Biden and Trump, this election is about the survival of the America we all love. If you are a long-time Democrat and feel you will be deserting your party if you vote for Trump, look at it this way – your party has deserted you! The Democratic party of your parents or of the Kennedy era no longer exists.
Joe lied about his college grants, grades and number of degrees. Now he has lied about his involvement with his son’s do-nothing jobs that have reaped millions of dollars for Joe and his son. Hunter dropped off his computer for repairs and his signature is on the contract for repairs which clearly establishes that it is his computer hard drive. The contract stipulated that if he did not come back and pick it up in 90 days, which he did not, that the computer and its hard drive became the legal property of the shop owner. When the shop owner read some of the e-mails and realized that Joe Biden had been lying to the American public he did the proper thing and turned the hard drive over to the FBI. He also gave a copy to president Trump’s attorney. Thirty percent of the damaging e-mails deal with the millions of dollars received from Hunter’s China deal. The question is, do we want to elect a president who is beholding to Russia and China two of our most dangerous adversaries? Those countries including Ukraine did not give all those millions of dollars to Hunter because of his good looks. What are they going to demand in return? Also, what laws had Joe Biden violated by doing these things while vice president?
By the way Joe had a PLAN for dealing with the Pandemic but he can’t share it because he really doesn’t know what it is! Nice sound bite, no substance.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
Is FBI Director Wray actually Comey 2?
With the recent email revelations of the seemingly corrupt Biden Family, one has to wonder if some un-brainwashed Biden early voters wish that they had voted for Trump. The FBI had Hunter Biden’s potentially criminal emails since Dec. of 2019 and warned the provider to KEEP QUIET! I think Biden’s push for early voting was motivated by the FBI telling them that they could not keep Hunter’s emails under-wraps forever. The FBI is still protecting those involved in the attempted coup against Trump and pushing the subtle “Russia for Trump” narrative while ignoring the blatant Hunter and Joe Biden’s alarming association with COMMUNIST China!
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
