Per our policy, today is the last day that we will be accepting political letters for publication. Any political letters received after today will be published after the Nov. 3 election, as long as they are still relevant.
Country over party
Hundreds of prominent Republicans have now endorsed Joe Biden, including these Pennsylvanians:
Former Congressman Jim Greenwood: “I am a lifelong Republican, but I am first and foremost a proud American patriot. As such I refuse to allow Donald Trump to further degrade and defile the nation I love. I support and will cast my vote for Joe Biden. I believe Joe Biden will be a president who will inspire, reunite, and elevate all Americans.”
Former Congressman Charlie Dent: “Donald Trump is not a conservative: He is an illiberal populist and nativist whose chaotic approach and managerial malfeasance have undermined the functioning of government ... Biden is fundamentally a decent and honorable man who respects the American tradition, supports the rule of law, embraces America’s friends and allies, and will restore some semblance of normalcy to the functioning of government.”
Former Governor Tom Ridge: “What matters to me is that the core group of conservative principles I held as a young man when I cast my first vote decades ago are with me today. They are the same principles exhorted by my party’s forebears—Abraham Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt, and Ronald Reagan. Those principles have been indispensable to me in deciding to extend my hand of support to Joe Biden, who I believe absolutely must be America’s next president.”
These conservative Republicans have chosen to put country over party and vote for Joe Biden. Will you?
Dale Adams
Washington, D.C.
Former Bradford County resident
You can be a Catholic and vote for Biden
The line of thought that says Catholics can’t vote for Biden and Harris is specious. Trump, to my knowledge, has never said he was pro-life. He can’t claim to be pro-life. In fact, he was pro-choice until he decided to run for president. He is not pro-life. Pro-life means you care about all humans, regardless of class, race, color, religious orientation, sexual orientation or economic status. You can’t be pro-life when you are responsible for thousands of deaths because of stupidity, arrogance, narcissism and greed. To support Trump over Biden is a fool’s errand. How can any intelligent person believe that a man who has lied over 2,000 times and admits he lies will not just change his mind about abortions or anything else he said he would do? This is not a one-issue election. If Trump continues to trample on the civil liberties of our democracy, he will be able to do whatever he wants when he wants. Only a fool would support a person who not only lies, but does it every day. A Catholic has the responsibility to follow the teachings of Christ. That means taking care of your fellow man and woman. How can a person who says they are Catholic support a man who cheats, steals, has sex with a call girl right after his wife had a baby, belittles people and bullies people? Those are all things that are contrary to the teaching of Christ. His court picks say they are against abortion, but the real reason they were picked is because they are ultra conservative and will give Trump rulings that will not only undermine our democracy, but very likely destroy it. We saw it in Germany and Italy. Trump is a true disciple of Goebbels (tell it enough times the people will believe it, even if it is not true). Voting for Trump is throwing away your vote because you have no idea of what you will get.
Jack Schamel
Chemung
