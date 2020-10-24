Per our policy, we will not be publishing any additional political letters until after the Nov. 3 election. Our cutoff date to receive political letters was Friday.
Choices – vote
This presidential race will determine whether America permanently embraces socialism, stupidity, defeatism, or whether we “Make America Great Again.”
President Trump was in Pennsylvania recently – a huge turnout. He is negative for the virus, dancing to the Village People.
The fact is every Pennsylvanian who loves this state and loves our cherished right to keep and bear arms is in for a full frontal attack on our freedoms.
Our message is clear and our agenda is important: Keep taxes and regulations low so we can restore our economy, defend the Constitution and individual rights enjoyed by all citizens, don’t defund our police! We need to defend them and support their ability to keep us safe. Stop left-wing rioters from destroying our cities and heritage. Finish the wall. Hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable for the lies they spread as the coronavirus was unleashed on the whole world.
Top priorities for President Trump and the 116th Congress: Rebuild our economy, investigate Communist China, stop the impeachment attempt, safeguard the Second Amendment, confirm the judges, reject taxpayer funded free college tuition, prevent the passage of Medicare for All, expose and prosecute anti-Trump “deep state” bureaucrats, cut off aid to America’s enemies.
Trump, Minority Leader McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader McConnell must have the support of the American people to guarantee Social Security and never again allow it to be jeopardized. We need to support them in securing Medicare once and for all with no threats of cutbacks or bankruptcy.
Protect our gun rights, the right to defend our lives, families and property. Hold the Democrats accountable for their obstruction and sham investigations about President Trump. Defend life with laws that respect the God-given rights of unborn babies. Abortion on demand is moral failure. Restore jobs and let people go back to work safely with trade deals that serve the American workers. Protect our citizens.
Are we going to allow Biden, Harris and the radical Democrats to win America with their big government socialist schemes?
Joyce E. Richlin
North Towanda
A clear choice
Well, the second and final presidential debate was more normal than the first, thanks in part to the ability to mute Mr. Trump. However, never have we had a presidential debate where one candidate tells lies during the entire event. Among other falsehoods, Mr. Trump lied about Biden’s finances, Climate Change, his own (lack of) healthcare policy, the coronavirus, Russia, China, N. Korea, Ukraine, and immigrant children who were separated from their parents at the border.
Fact Checker CNN’s Daniel Dale stated, “From a lying perspective, Trump was even worse tonight than in the first debate … an absolute avalanche of lying. Trump was, as usual, a serial liar.” All other news sources concluded the same.
For those of you who haven’t yet voted, please give thought to the choice you have before you – a serial liar, misogynist, narcissist, racist and bully, vs Joe Biden, a decent, fully qualified and experienced, caring person who will be a president for all Americans.
Diane F Gonzalez
Towanda
Constitution
Anyone with a nodding acquaintance with politics is familiar with the terms separation of powers and checks and balances.
The Constitution divides the government into three departments:
The legislative, a Congress consisting of a Senate and the House of Representatives. (Article I)
The executive, a President of the United States. (Article II)
The judicial, one Supreme Court and in such inferior courts as the Congress may from time to time ordain and establish. (Article III)
The idea of the separation of powers is the founding principle of the government. Each department was also granted a limited right to review and control the others actions, checks and balances.
Both the President and Congress are elected but the Supreme Court Justices are nominated by the President and with the Advice and Consent of the Senate confirmed. (Article II, Section 2, Clause 2)
Advice may come to the President from other sources and the President is free to consult with and receive advice from whoever they choose.
In 1953 President Eisenhower invited the American Bar Association to review the professional qualifications of prospective nominees. The selection of a nonpartisan review gives reassurance to the Public of the professional competence, integrity and judicial temperament of those who would have lifetime appointments to out federal courts.
On Feb. 24, 1997, Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch, a Federalist Society member, announced that he would no longer consider the ABA as enjoying an official Senate role in the confirmation process for federal judges.
In March 2001, President George W. Bush’s announced the administration was ending the role of the nonpartisan American Bar Association in reviewing the qualifications of potential judicial nominees for the federal courts prior to their nomination. In fact, the recommendation to eliminate the ABA role came directly from the White House counsel’s office which is heavily staffed with Federalist Society members.
David A. Fortune
Athens
