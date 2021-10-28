Risking children to protect adults?
I think of the madness of the Children’s Crusades over 1,000 years ago and I think of the madness of rushing a new vaccine, under emergency authorization, to vaccinate children at virtually no risk. How can the media ignore this madness and not take Dr Fauci, Pfizer and the rest of Big Pharma to task? We have been lied to about the efficacy of the COVID vaccinations and we really don’t know how they will affect our immune systems to fight future viruses. Is there a scientific reason why they are putting future generations at risk when, at the present, there is no appreciable risk to our children? In fact, a few weeks after the trials on children, they vaccinated the control group of unvaccinated children to destroy the ability to compare long term effects of the 2 groups.! This is criminal!
Joseph Dupont
Towanda
Why?
As former Pennsylvania Area Agency on Aging Directors in the Central Region, we collectively have decades of experience in the aging field, from the creation of AAAs in 1974 until now as volunteers and advocates. We are deeply concerned, outraged actually, about the decision of the PA Department of Human Services to award a contract for Medicaid Waiver assessment to Maximus, a for-profit company based in Virginia. This vital function enables individuals needing long- term care to apply for services in their homes rather than in a nursing home.
The 52 Area Agencies on Aging have successfully performed this task for over thirty years. AAAs are a vital, trusted local community resource serving older adults and persons with disabilities. Their trained and experienced staff often are familiar with the applicants and their families and offer personalized and efficient services. Their current on-time completion rate for assessments is 99.75%.
Maximus on the other hand has a very poor record for its current contract for Medicaid Waiver enrollment. Enrollment occurs after the assessment is approved. Their contract requires them to complete enrollments within 90 days, and they have failed for 17 consecutive quarters. AAAs and legislators continue to receive countless complaints about lost documents, missed deadlines, misread documents, and issues with the call center. Several other states have had similar complaints and have severed their relationship with this company.
As former directors, we were guided by the principle of lowest responsible bid, not simply choosing the lowest bid. Since the bidding details are not public, we don’t even know if theirs was the lowest bid. We do know that Maximus’s cost per successful enrollment was much higher than the AAA’s.
The question to be asked is WHY?
Why would the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania consider awarding a larger contract to a company that has repeatedly failed to meet critical performance standards as a replacement for local, proven Area Agencies on Aging reliability?
Seniors, persons with disabilities and taxpayers deserve an answer!
If you agree, call the Governor at (717) 787-2500 and your reps!
Farida Zaid
Former Executive Director, Union-Snyder Agency on Aging, Inc.
Frederick Shrimp
Former Executive Director, STEP Office of Aging (Clinton/Lycoming Counties)
Patricia Rumberger
Former Administrator, Northumberland County Office of Aging
Geogene Fedoriska
Former Executive Director, Schuylkill County Office of Senior Services
Marie Beauchamp
Former Executive Director, Schuylkill County Office of Senior Services
William Farley
Former Executive Director, Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan and Tioga Area Agency on Aging, Inc.
