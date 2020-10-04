Where’s your mask?
I recently attended a Bradford County United Way campaign kickoff at Tom Fairchild Park where approximately 50 people were in attendance. Tina Pickett attended the gathering to present a citation from the state to Marshall Dawsey, who had spent many years on the board of the local United Way.
Except for two, possibly three of the attendees, everyone wore masks. Rep. Pickett chose not to wear a mask at this gathering. Those wearing masks cared about you, Tina, as well as the others present at the event. Do you not care about them?
Other pictures of Rep. Pickett appearing in this newspaper show her mask-free. In light of the rise of COVID cases in Bradford County, I would think a better understanding of what should be done to protect us all should be the operative action.
Irma Henson
Wysox Township
America a Christian nation
Our founding fathers made a COVENANT with GOD that America would be a Christian nation. They took from the Mayflower Compact the principal that there would be no one denomination as a national religion. They incorporate the Judeo/Christian ethics and moral principals found in the Bible. It was not a contract but rather a COVENANT! There is a big difference. A contract can be broken down one section at a time whereas a covenant is a whole that must be adhered too by both parties. The early Congress even voted to have Bibles printed and given to the schools and colleges in order that future leaders would know and hopefully adhere to the principles established in the Constitution and Bill or Rights.
In the early years of our nation these principals prevailed and God greatly prospered our nation. Sadly in the more recent history of our nation our leaders have broken the COVENANT and God has lifted his hand of protection over us. Nine-eleven and the most recent virus did not have to happen. We have gone from Father, Son and Holy Spirit to ME, MYSELF and I! Our founding fathers knew that man left to himself without good moral guidelines would denigrate to evil.
If the Supreme Court should happen to overturn Roe verses Wade our nation will see a great blessing! Perhaps God put Donald Trump in as president to see if it were possible to renew the covenant! It used to be that new citizens understood that we were a Christian nation so they were not offended by seeing Bibles in schools and kids wearing Jesus shirts. Praying in JESUS’ name was common and not offensive. A lot of other things we have passed into law are described in the Bible as abominations to God. One of our current political parties wants to take God out of our government. Are we going to be ONE NATION UNDER GOD or ONE NATION GONE UNDER? Are we going to stop apologizing for being a Christian nation and let Christians freely exercise their religion as guaranteed by our Constitution or are we going to be just another nation who choses to self destruct?
Ken Cooke
Gillett
Who is really the deep state?
The Chinese controlled media in conjunction with the CIA’s Operation Mockingbird are doing their best to reverse all the good that President Donald Trump has done to undo an era where the Bushes, Clintons and Obama sold out America. The fact the the Communists were allowed to head both the CIA and FBI has not caused the slightest bit of concern to your media.
The breakdown of the USSR exposed confirmation that the still demonized Sen. Joseph McCarthy was right! The U.S. government was crawling with Commies then, to the point where they recently headed the CIA (John Brennan) and the FBI (James Comey)!
Joseph DuPont
Towanda
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.