Vaccinations
I don’t know where Ken Cooke gets his vaccine information, but his chiropractor’s uncle’s friend’s psychic’s mother (just guessing) is probably not a reliable source. The CDC recommends COVID-19 vaccinations whether or not you have had the disease. Even Jesus, in Magainthians 4-13, said that you should follow CDC recommendations. (I made that up, but then so does everything that Cooke writes.)
John L Ferri
Towanda
Friday’s letter to the editor (in the Towanda Daily Review): ‘Understanding the debt ceiling.’
WE are not responsible for Biden’s failures, nor are we responsible for all the debts and continued spending!! Biden has a history of failures and you think we should continue to let the debt ceiling be raised “because it doesn’t have anything to do with future spending” (YOUR WORDS)??? MEANWHILE the pointless spending continues, (opening borders for more people to care for and to endanger our nation; paying people to not work to destroy our economy; not taking care of our veterans NOR military; leaving people to die; leaving sophisticated weaponry etc ..., to be used against us, WHILE THE NEEDLESS SPENDING CONTINUES !!!
Now we are having to purchase oil from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, etc ... and having JUST ABOUT EVERYTHING imported from China. Include in all this chaos and corruption leaving the borders open and endangering the U.S. by needing more law enforcement and medical (also trying to have fewer participants), yet making the powers that be safe within their fences and walls. Our corrupt politicians, school board members, school administrators, and even some of our teachers are encouraging schools to damage our children’s minds through INDOCTRINATION rather than EDUCATION and encouraging FEAR in EVERYONE constantly!!!
THINK AGAIN ABOUT WHERE THE COUNTRY IS HEADED!!!
Kevin and Sally Allis
Wysox
