Letters to the Editor, Oct. 24, 2019
Emoluments
There are two clauses in the U.S. Constitution that prevent the president from being influenced directly or indirectly by outside sources, either foreign or domestic. The Foreign Emoluments Clause prohibits the president from accepting payments of any kind from foreign governments. The Domestic Emoluments Clause prohibits him from accepting payments of any kind from U.S. taxpayers.
Recently Trump referred to these very real parts of the Constitution with, “You people with this phony Emoluments Clause.” His frustration comes from his being forced to cancel the use of his Florida Doral property to host the 2020 G-7 summit after personally deciding a few days prior on the venue. The G-7 summit would pump millions into the failing property whose net operating income has fallen by almost 70% since 2015.
Trump has not separated himself from the Trump businesses as he has claimed and that he personally profits from their use. Trump has multiple domestic and foreign properties that, when used by customers, violate the Emolument Clauses. Trump’s Washington D.C. hotel is a glaring violation of both emolument clauses.
The House has proposed voting on a resolution that expressly condemns the use of Doral for the G-7 summit. Since the proposal, Trump cancelled Doral for the G-7 and the House vote may be postponed. The resolution should go further than the Doral/G-7 issue and essentially declare, with full and unambiguous Constitutional authority, that the Trump businesses, everyone of them, violate the Constitution while Trump is president. It should also clarify that Trump has not received permission from Congress for emoluments and is unlikely to do so. With or without the House resolution, Trump is blatantly violating both emolument clauses. He has two options: shut down all of his businesses, or resign.
John L. Ferri
Towanda
Objection
My objection to President Trump is not because I’m a sore loser Democrat. He is doing great harm to our country but most alarming is his attack on the environment. His focus on money and business is causing problems that may take decades to solve. He has loosened regulations on:
1. Clean Water Rule — manages water resources like Chesapeake Bay
2. Clean Power Plan — lowers carbon dioxide emissions in the air
3. Allowing drilling in nearly all US waters, the largest expansion of offshore drilling ever proposed (remember the Exxon Valdez in Alaska or the Deepwater Horizon Disaster in Louisiana)
4. Opening the entire coastal plain to drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, one of the last national pristine areas
5. Undoing auto emission standards affecting the air we breathe
6. EPA Pollution Controls were rewritten to include chemicals known to have health risks but benefit the chemical industry.
A report in the Journal of the American Medical Association states that the Trump administration’s rollbacks and proposed reversals of environmental rules would likely cost the lives of 80,000 people a decade and lead to respiratory problems for more than 1 million. (“A Breath of Bad Air: Cost of the Trump Environmental Agenda May Lead to 80,000 Extra Deaths per Decade” Cutter, David: Dominici, Francesca, June 12, 2018).
I would ask that all Americans rise above partisan politics and blind allegiance and really look at what is happening. What kind of world do you want to leave the next generation?
Fran Baumgartel
Monroeton
