Letters to the Editor, Oct. 22, 2019
Kudos to John
Fedorchak that is! Sadly, too many folks, friends and others included, hold such a bias against Donald Trump that they can’t see the woods because there are too many trees in the way! And, I’m afraid that my other friend, John, is one of them!
I do not claim to possess any sure facts in this current Ukrainian fiasco, but if I were to make an intelligible guess, it would be that the whistle blower letter was written by none other than “Shiftless Schiff” himself! God help me if I am wrong!
Now then, my road atlas tells me that St. Simons Island, Georgia is not far from Chester, Florida (Yulee area) where my son and his family live. So, if I motor down for a visit, perhaps we can get together!
And a big Hi to Mary!
Ramon Yale
Ulster
Fall rural road safety
You may have noticed that farmers are returning to their fields to harvest their crops.
As a new season gets underway, tractors, farm trucks, and other large equipment are once again traveling on the roads. To the distracted or impatient motorist, vehicles such as these can pose a threat when safe driving practices are not observed.
For example, if a car is traveling 55 mph and comes upon a tractor traveling 15 mph, it only takes five seconds to close the gap the length of a football field between the car and tractor.
Don’t forget to reduce your speed when driving on roads where you might encounter large farm machinery. Also, slow down immediately when you see the slow moving vehicle emblem, which is an orange triangle with red border, attached to farm vehicles.
On behalf of the Bradford Sullivan County Farm Bureau, I encourage all residents to be aware of farm vehicles and equipment during their travels on rural roads. By working together, we all can reach our destination safely. God bless and be safe!
Barbara Warburton
President, Bradford Sullivan County Farm Bureau
