Back in use
To our county commissioners and legislative reps: You cannot believe how upset I was to see as a Towanda taxpayer/homeowner that once again a taxpaying property in Towanda has been gobbled up by a non-paying government entity. In this case, the county. Where does this end? I addressed this problem to Tina Pickett at her fair in Athens. Clint Owlett, Tina Pickett, Gene Yaw, we need your help in Towanda. In my estimate, over 30% of our properties pay no taxes. Where does this end?
I invite The Daily Review to investigate and come up with a list of all of these properties and publish said list. I know that some properties that do not have to pay taxes have stepped up and pay in lieu of taxes. This has gone far enough. We need relief!
I want to tell my county commissioners that I will remember this travesty on voting day. Some of you have been there too long. I hope my vote counts and you’re gone.
Richard B. Lewis
Towanda
Abortion
I recently finished a long, thorough analysis of the abortion issue which included the rights of the woman, the man and the unborn baby. Near the conclusion, I was glad that I was a man who couldn’t get pregnant and have to face that decision. Then I remembered something that my father told me when I was a know-it-all teenager getting my talk about the birds and the bees. He said son, “Don’t have sex with any woman that you wouldn’t want to marry because if you get her pregnant, you’re going to marry her.”
That thought reminded me that all choices have consequences, which can be good or bad. It also reminded me that the focus of pro-choice is oriented at the wrong choice. Since pregnancy is a potential consequence of engaging in sex, the focus of choice should be on whether or not to engage in a sexual act. There are many contraception methods currently are available for both men and women. Only surgical options for both men and women are 100% effective in avoiding pregnancy. All other methods have varying degrees of success.
In modern society, sex is viewed as privilege bestowed upon consenting adults and glorified in the media. However, if people are going to enjoy that privilege, they must also accept the possible consequence of pregnancy.
I know that unmarried couples will continue to engage in sexual activities regardless of what I say. However, at least have the courage and honor to accept the consequences of your actions. I can only accept the concept of abortion in the case of rape or incest. Call me old fashioned but call me pro-life.
Jerry Matalavage
Athens
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.