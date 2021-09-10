Stop the spread
I found two of the articles on the front page of the Daily Review on Saturday, Sept 4 ironic. One headline stated that the COVID-19 numbers are increasing in the county and beside it is an article about a rally against vaccine mandates. I read it and understand Mr. McLinko’s point of view. I know that the vaccine does not prevent you from getting COVID, but it does save you from dying of it. I have heard of too many families losing a spouse, parent, or loved one to this virus. And now record numbers of children are becoming infected. The longer this virus is allowed to spread the more likely it is to mutate again and become even more deadly.
The speakers at the Alparon rally are all experts in their fields, but there is not a doctor or a scientist among them. Just more conspiracy pundits. And I do not understand why Commissioner McLinko keeps bringing Steve Bannon to Bradford County. Let me share some Steve Bannon quotes:
‘Darkness is good. Dick Cheney, Darth Vader, Satan. That’s power.”
“I’m a Leninist. Lenin wanted to destroy the state, and that’s my goal too.”
“The solution to on-line harassment is simple: women should log off.”
Do we really need to hear from a power-driven misogynistic anarchist that admires Satan and Lenin? Lenin brought Communism to Russia and murdered over three million citizens that didn’t agree with him. Plus, Mr. Bannon was being investigated for fraud in the We Build a Wall campaign before he was pardoned by President Trump. Is this the kind of leader we are to admire? If fear and distrust are the reasons behind not wanting the vaccine, then bring in medical experts on viruses and disease instead of conspiracy experts that only add to the fear.
Frances Baumgartel
Monroeton
A sad reminder
The recent withdrawal from Afghanistan is a very sad reminder of our departure from the Vietnam conflict in 1975. Another war/conflict LOST by the US. Thousands of lives lost in both wars and nothing to show for it. In both instances, billions of dollars worth of weapons, aircraft, vehicles, buildings and God knows what were left behind to benefit the enemy. Fortunately, the returning military personnel are treated with much more respect and honor than we that returned from Vietnam. Times have changed so that we have finally received some recognition for our service, but it still does not provide much satisfaction for those of us that served in Southeast Asia. Mr Biden and his advisors are looking to be saviors, and they probably are in some non military people’s eyes, but for myself and I am sure many other active and veteran military personnel, it is another defeat and failure. I am sure it is hard for anyone that hasn’t been involved in the military to understand this feeling I/we have, and you are fortunate to have not been involved, but for myself, it leaves a big empty space in my life and I am sure in the lives of people that lost family and friends in both situations.
Keith Landmesser
Ulster
