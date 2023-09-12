Build a new building
Dear Editor,
I have been following the Bradford County Commissioners in their mission to close the Bradford County Library in Burlington. Now, instead of the Veteran’s Office there, they are suggesting a “Community Center” with the Veteran’s Office AND the “reduced” library. BIG Laugh!
The BCL is too small right now for the library and the services it provides the public. How in the world is TWO offices going to work? Not good at all, I worked once with another office right beside mine and it was not good at all for either offices.
Please, commissioners just give up on closing the library and BUILD a new building for both! You spent eight million dollars on the new 911 center. Also, you spent tons of money on buying and remodeling the old Ben Franklin store just for the Sheriff’s Office. Why not do the same for a worthy cause of having a public library and veteran’s center to be proud of?
Sincerely,
Cynthia Brown
Towanda, Pa.
County resources taken for granted
I’d like to congratulate the Bradford County commissioners for reminding their constituents of a valuable county resource that too many of us have taken for granted — the Bradford County Library.
It used to be a source of great pride that our county had not just the town libraries, but that everyone — no matter how far from town, no matter their age, education, income, or level of mobility — had access to books and information through the Bradford County Library and the Bookmobile.
Our previous county leaders proclaimed through their funding that rural we might be, but our residents were also intelligent, literate citizens interested in expanding their minds and horizons through the power of the written word. (I haven’t the space here to touch on all the other services and programs the Bradford County Library provides for the benefit of every citizen.)
All for less than $7.50 a year per resident, currently. It is a small but worthwhile expense even if we count only its portion of the $11 million in taxes collected by the county (according to John Sullivan), and not the one-half of one percent of the county’s entire $83 million dollar budget.
For too long, many of our citizens (including myself) saw BCL as a permanent fixture that would always be there whenever we needed or wished to use it. But that has changed, I’m pleased to see. Not since our now-convicted sexual predator DA was arrested have I seen such vocal outrage and activism from the community, and I hope the commissioners take note (particularly Mr. McLinko, who worked so hard to get Chad Salsman elected).
Should the commissioners vote to “re-purpose” the library (a lovely euphemism for ending its funding and actual function), I hope voters will “remember, remember [come] November.”
Jennifer Knecht
Athens, Pa.
Keep the library open
To all the Bradford County Commissioners,
I’m writing today to express my displeasure at the idea of closing the county library. The facility is fantastic and helps the community in many ways. I’m sure there are other facilities that could offer the veterans space for their needs, as this could also be accomplished at the library with appropriate planning.
Not sure why Mr. Miller would announce such a thing, being he’s not from that part of the county and most likely has no idea what the facility has to offer to residents. Many residents travel 15 plus miles to visit and attend all sorts of activities, whether it’s children, seniors, disabled, or school, being the county lacks reliable internet for our youth to learn and do homework.
I could go on but I believe my point has been made: Keep The Library Open.
Sincerely,
Robert A. DeSoo
Towanda, Pa.
Dear Editor,
I had a civil, diplomatic phone conversation with Commissioner McLinko on Wednesday, Sept. 6, during which he briefly outlined his vision for repurposing the Bradford County Public Library building: a drop-in center for Martha Lloyd Services people, a resource center for veterans, a meeting room for community groups and a staging facility for the bookmobile.
My courteous replies to his comments were not an endorsement of his plan to eliminate the professional and trained staff from the library — the staff that curates its community-inspired collection of reference and recreational materials, on-line and electronic resources, in-facility programming, outreach (bookmobile) for all these services to areas of the County the eight town libraries do not consider their responsibility and facility management and scheduling.
People who “don’t read,” much, like people who “don’t go to church” or people who “don’t take regular exercise,” are inclined to overlook the inherent value of the endeavor. They are also inclined to under value the cost of providing those quality experiences.
In the case of reading, it is maintaining a current, meaningful, relevant collection.
Commissioner McLinko has misrepresented my response to his plan. While he has recognized some of the important services Bradford County Library already offers — and that is promising — I do not support his reasoning that gutting its staff will improve library services in Bradford County.
Without professional and trained staff to update and maintain the books, magazines, computers, materials and facility, programs, equipment, resources and amenities will fall into disrepair and quickly become irrelevant.
Expecting to offer an even better service at the library building without professional and trained staff is a fantasy.
Rosemary Wynott
Former Bradford County Library Bookmobile Clerk
Columbia Cross Roads, Pa.
A sad state of affairs
In the Republican debate, the eight members were asked if Trump was convicted of any crime would they still support him for President? Six of the eight said yes. Not only would they support a convicted felon but a man who this past year was convicted in a civil case of sexual abuse and defamation and must pay five million dollars to E Jean Carroll.
Recent polls show Trump with a 40 point lead over the other candidates. If you support Trump, do you believe sexual abuse is OK?
The Supreme Court is the most corrupt court in recent history with Conservative Justices Thomas and Alito accepting lavish vacations from wealthy Republicans without reporting them.
Democratic Senator Diane Finestine at 90 cannot do her job. Mitch McConnell, Republican head of the senate at 81 years old has too many issues to be the Republican leader of the Senate and President Biden is too old to run for re-election. Nancy Pelosi, Democrat, age 83, is running again in 2024.
The Republican House censored Adam Schiff with little reason but has not censored Republican George Santos who has 13 criminal charges against him and is out on bail.
The Secretaries of the Navy, Air Force and Army, in a letter to the Post stated the amount of harm the Republican Senator, Tommy Tuberville, is doing to our military preparedness by holding up promotions.
The House is considering impeaching Biden. Does anyone find it remarkable how Biden is depicted as a senile old man with dementia who can barely function as President but also a brilliant tactician who heads, “The Biden Crime Family”?
The Wisconsin Congress is considering impeaching a recently elected State Supreme Court Justice who has not tried a case because she is liberal.
Fred Hunt
Standing Stone, Pa.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.