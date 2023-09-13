Taking action for local veterans
The recent news of the closure/repurposing of the Bradford County Library has assumed a life all its own.
I did not write this to get in the numbers or political aspect of the action, yet I have been receiving emails and calls from residents chastising this office. Some went as far saying “if I wanted a place to hang out, I would go to the American Legion or VFW.”
This individual has obviously not been in either, since most of the clientele are not veterans but social members. Let me get one thing clarified.
I am a county employee who is forwarded the resources, some of which are inadequate and have been for over 20 years. My sole purpose is to support the veterans of this county and any surrounding county that walks through my door.
I have managed to support the 10% of the county’s population that are veterans and unbeknownst to most, the widows of deceased veterans. This is roughly an additional 4,000.
The uproar of handicap accessibility is a valid point. But let’s take this into consideration, 63% of my veteran population is between the ages of 55 and 85, not counting the fact that many suffer from a service-connected disability.
The reorganization of the library will forward this office a visible, ADA compliant and safe location. One of the biggest number of claims for benefits from this office are for PTSD, anxiety and depression.
As for a hanging out spot, I think the veterans meeting in the location for PTSD group counseling would much rather be spending time with their families than quelling the demons that haunt them from war time service.
We as a community are being forwarded an opportunity not only to waive a flag on Veterans Day, but to take action to better the lives of our veterans.
There are eight other libraries in the county, and funding is being set aside to meet the needs addressed in the closed media session.
There is one of me and the services I offer.
Peter J. Miller, MSG USA Ret.
Director of Bradford County Veterans Services
Rome, Pa.
Disbelief and outrage
Bradford County Commissioners
Miller, McLinko and Sullivan
Bradford County Courthouse
301 Main Street
Towanda, Pa. 18848
Dear Sirs:
It is with disbelief and outrage that we’ve just learned of your intentions to close the Bradford County Library. For 15 years since moving here, we’ve eagerly availed ourselves of the wonderful services of the library: speaker presentation, movie screenings, interlibrary loan of books and DVDs, gracious and knowledgable staff who are always willing to help.
Let us remind you that not all of us have computers or the Internet BUT the library does.
The children’s section with the only certified family placed library in the county, weekly story time, family nights, movie nights, various levels of reading programs and parent-child workshops fill tremendous needs in the county.
A well read and informed public is crucially necessary for a democracy and this library forms the keystone of that in this portion of our large county.
We are happy that our taxes help fund this vital institution and its many services for our community.
Do not close the Bradford County Library.
Sincerely,
Lawrence Davis
Elaine W. Moyer
Troy, Pa
