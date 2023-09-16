Just wondering
We have seven candidates for the Republican Party to be the leader of out country – oh, I forgot one. That’s eight. Five of the candidates said they would vote for a convicted felon. One possible felon we might have shortly. Wow! We have felons now who cannot even vote. “Amazing.” Maybe the existing felons should run for president. (One way to empty our jails.)
Jerry McMenamin
Rome, Pa.
Support the BCL
Dear Editor,
I was outraged and heartsick that the Bradford County Commissioners, supposedly educated men, are considering closing the County Library. When the former county library, located at the time behind the Bradford County Manor, was torn down to make room for the new wing og the Bradford County Manor, the library board was told to find a new spot for the county library.
We had many calls from people offering to provide a space fo the new building. The Bradford County Commissioners said the architect who had drawn up the plans for the new wing of the Bradford County Manor and the new jail would also develop plans for the new Bradford County Library. The ground was broken for the new library and that would be the home of the Bradford County Library forever.
The Bradford County library is a thriving, active institution and meeting the needs of citizens of Bradford County. Its services include not only book borrowing, but also author presentations, Write Your Own Book competition for county eighth graders, the Bradford-Wyoming Co. Literacy Program, and also many other educational and stimulating programs.
I urge the citizens of Bradford County to call or write the Bradford County Commissioners immediately to express their support for the continuation of the Bradford County Library.
Sincerely,
Fanna B. Proper
Former director, Bradford County Library
Athens, Pa.
Don’t downsize peoples’ opportunities
Today I learned that our Bradford County Commissioners are planning to decimate our central library system, located in Burlington.
In 1996, I researched, painted and donated a large mural depicting not only the history of written language but the importance of preserving and protecting knowledge by those who truly value the educational and social resources that libraries provide.
The mural was gifted by me as a permanent addition to the BCL. I’ve been told that people from out of state have visited the library just to view the art and its message.
Today, libraries and librarians are under attack nationwide. We, as a community, stand against the elimination of this important resource.
As a USN veteran, the very appearance of pitting supporters of the library against veterans is ill conceived at best. Certainly veteran needs can be met without closing or downsizing a vital community asset. I urge the commissioners to withdraw the proposal to eliminate our library.
Commissioners, especially in rural America, have a duty and responsibility to see that we foster education assets. I urge them to reconsider based on the overwhelming outcry from residents representing all our local towns and municipalities.
The BCL represents only .5% of the county budget. The only thing more expensive than knowledge is ignorance. Cutting back or doing away with such a valuable asset will handicap those who have few recourse to learning opportunities or to compete on an even playing field in a changing world economy. Rural people deserve an expanded library, not a shrinking facsimile.
Commissioners, consider the future needs of our kids, our at risk workers and older population who have come to depend on our library today and tomorrow. You hold the our future in your hands. Don’t downsize peoples’ opportunities.
Steve Sliwinski
Troy, Pa.
Learn the constitution
I was pleased to read “A Promised Fulfilled” by Greg Maresca in the Morning Times, Tuesday, Sept., 5, 2023 edition.
Regarding the US Constitution, did you know that Congress passed a law in 2004 that requires each educational institution receiving Federal funds for a fiscal year to hold an educational program on the US Constitution on or about Sept. 17 for its students? See: HR 4818; Division J. Sec.111 (2) (b) this law also applies to all federal agencies! I was a public school teacher at the time this law was passed and was never informed about this.
In Mr. Maresca’s article, he talks about how Rep. Joanne Stehr’s was able to fulfill her campaign promise for a class on the constitution for constituents. Commissioner McLinko shares a similar thought about the US Constitution being a road map that protects all our nations’ people. He learned that I had been teaching Constitution classes around Bradford County since 2021. He wanted the class made available to more people and encouraged me to host my class at the Bradford County Public Safety Center.
I am a Constitution Coach volunteer through Patriot Academy in Dripping Springs, Texas. I purchased their curriculum and use it as a basis for my classes. I also supplement with other resources such as information from Hillsdale College, The Heritage Foundation and Liberty First Society.
The eight-week course is apolitical and all are welcome regardless of political affiliation. The class begins Wed. Sept. 20 from from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. and will be held for eight consecutive weeks ending Nov. 15 at the Bradford County Public Safety Center located, 28 VanKuren Drive, Towanda.
Bobette Friend
Sayre, Pa.
