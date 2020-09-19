Trump lies about COVID-19 death rate
Donald Trump has been attempting to reduce the reported COVID-19 deaths with outright lies. His latest con is that the U.S. deaths are overstated by a factor of 16. He claims that the number of deaths are only 6% of the reported numbers. According to the CDC, COVID-19 was listed as the only cause of death in 6% of the cases and that, on average, for the remaining deaths, “there were 2.6 additional conditions or causes per death.” By Trump’s logic, if he shot a man in the middle of Fifth Avenue and then the man had a heart attack and died, the cause of death would not be the gun shot.
He conveniently ignores that the seven-day averages for U.S. death rates of approximately 2% from COVID-19 match other countries. None report death rates 16 times lower. The CDC also reports that U.S. excess deaths from COVID-19 since Feb. 1 range from approximately 202,000 to 263,000. These figures are in direct conflict with Trump’s lies and agree with reality. Trump is attempting to achieve herd immunity. This is when enough people get infected and become immune so that the infection rate falls dramatically or stops. He wants people to ignore the virus, go out, and get infected. This would require that approximately 230 million people be infected and result in a death count of over 4 million people at current rates.
There are unknowns. It is not certain that infected and recovered people are immune. The percentage of people required for herd immunity is unknown. The death rate if our health system is overwhelmed is unknown. What is known is the if the virus runs wild, millions will die – unnecessarily – because of the utter stupidity, inhumanity, and lack of decency of Trump and his enablers.
John L Ferri
Towanda
A new old
Steve from Wayne County is back again, still belly aching about your life. Didn’t you take more money home in your paycheck and have less taxes deducted?
How can you say President Trump isn’t interested in the American people? American people are not caring about themselves – no mask and no social distancing.
Where have you been? Did you not receive a stimulus check like the rest of us? Are you one of the five out of six who are collecting unemployment and the $600? Did you stop truck driving and staying home?
What happened to a law that after six weeks of unemployment, if you were an able-bodied person, you got help to find a job. Biden says opportunity for all. Will people go back to work? Half of American people are working, while the other half are draining the government’s money.
The CAREA Act that was passed and gave loans to small businesses helped them stay open and keep their staff earning a living.
Nancy Pelosi hijacked this, wanting a pay raise for Congress people and a dozen other requests that had nothing to do with helping American people.
Joe Biden has the nerve to say President Trump incites violence. Biden says things that are just as bad. The soul of our country is at stake when they want to do away with “in God we trust,” our religion.
President Trump has done more for our country than Obama and Biden did in the eight years they were in office.
Plus, Joe Biden is really losing it.
Joyce Richlin
North Towanda
