It’s understandable
On my trips North on Route 220 to Sayre I noticed all the Trump signs. The sign count is a little lower then four years ago but still too many. This reminded me of a radio talk show host in the Philadelphia area about thirty years ago. The FM radio station was WWDB. It was a 50,000 watt FM station that went up and down the East coast. His name was Irv Homer and he would get loud and louder, but he was a very intelligent man. His favorite saying on the radio was “The masses are asses.” I am sure he would have a lot to say about Donald and his actions and his blind followers.
Philip P. Calvert II
Dushore
Cap and cork up the virus
Uncork, uncap, unwind!! Let the virus run free! Commenting on the people not wearing masks, no social distancing – please just do not slap their picture on the front page of the Daily of 9/22/20
Above the fold is Guthrie preparing for the rise in COVID and to the right, the Towanda school was closed for a day due to COVID in a high school student. Above also was an article about the restriction placed on the elderly in places of long term facilities due to the rise in COVID infections.
Please people, come on. Put a mask on or at least keep a safe distance apart and then smile for the picture. Can’t we all do this small and simple act of showing we care for ourselves and each other? Wear a mask! Cap and cork up the virus!
Mary Alice Demangone
Towanda
