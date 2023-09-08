Standing with the BCL
We feel it would be wrong to permanently close the Bradford County Library. The BCL is convenient and a wonderful source of information, education, entertainment, etc.
Updated: September 8, 2023 @ 9:58 am
Standing with the BCL
We feel it would be wrong to permanently close the Bradford County Library. The BCL is convenient and a wonderful source of information, education, entertainment, etc.
The Bradford County Library should remain operating.
Jeffrey and Beverly Jackson
Towanda, Pa.
A sign of the times
I just have to comment on two articles in this Daily Review of Saturday, September 2, 2023.
The first, the very possible ending of the Burlington library is too sad for words. A sign of the times — too expensive to keep, so throw it out regardless of its potential.
Second, the decision of Gov. Shapiro to announce the discontinuing of subsidizing the Real Alternatives project of 30 years — it is an anti abortion group to some, it is a Pro Life group to me. But Shapiro is steadfast in defending abortion access to all Pennsylvania pro choice women at all cost.
The struggle continues.
Sadly,
Mary Alice Demangone
Towanda, Pa
