The Greatest Generation vs the present generation
What a difference a generation can make. My Dad’s generation defeated the Germans and the Japanese by fighting and winning against seemingly insurmountable odds. Fortunately they had military leaders like General Eisenhower, General Patton, and General MacArthur. They had Presidents Roosevelt and Truman who did whatever was necessary to defeat the enemies and win the war.
The generation today allows the Taliban in Afghanistan whose only advantage is their resolve to defeat the United States to drive the United States from Afghanistan leaving American citizens and Afghan allies stranded. America definitely has military superiority but our Generals McKenzie and Milley choose not to use it. President Biden fails to honor his oath “to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic…”. The decisions and commands the Commander in Chief make fail to keep Americans safe. The United States is less safe now from terrorists than when he took the oath. The Taliban and their allies have an entire country now to plot and plan their next attack against America possibly using the military assets that were abandoned by our forces.
Both generations have hero soldiers that are willing to give their lives to preserve American values and defend us from terrorists who want to defeat America simply because we do not agree with their theology. The present generation can become the greater generation by changing the direction the country is headed by electing leaders who believe America is the greatest country in the world and are willing to defend it.
David Gary Earle
Granville Summit
Response to Fred Hunt’s recent LTE
Fred apparently did not read President George Washington’s inaugural address to the joint session of Congress at the little church in the park next to where the Twin Towers were built. There are also several Supreme Court decisions where the justices noted in their rulings that we were a nation ruled by Judeo Christian principles in order to keep our moral compass in place. Many of our founding fathers in the Federal Letters make reference to our land and government being dedicated to God.
On the Dr. Bartlett cure, my wife and I came back from a trip down south in July 2020 and were feeling like we were coming down with the flu, so we got a Z-Pak to deal with the symptoms. We both have a history of asthma and our son sent us the Dr. Bartlett e-mail with the TV interview attachment. We have used a nebulizer many times in the past and we had or doctor order us some budesonide steroid which we inhaled the mist from using a nebulizer. Neither one of us thought we had COVID although we had a loss off appetite and food did not taste good. This February I went into a walk-in clinic and had a blood draw. The next day they called back and said I had COVID anti-body cells in my blood. I sent the written blood report to our family doctor to put in our file. So, much as Hunt tried he could find ANY PROOF that the Dr. Bartlett cure does not work. Dr. Bartlett has had many COVID patients that he has treated with this and none of them had died.
Ken Cooke
Gillett
Restating my challenge
In his LTE of 8-31-21, Fred Hunt opined that no one answered my challenge delineated in previous LTEs because of the way I accurately described the Trump hating Biden supporters. Well, I will restate my challenge for anyone (including you, Fred) regardless of political, economic, religious, ethnic affiliations to prove me wrong that Biden is a complete disaster for our great republic and either give one example of anything positive that Biden has done for our country or give one example of Biden’s actions that did NOT, I repeat DID NOT, harm our once great republic. Here’s your chance.
Fred also stated that maybe no one responded “because Bradford County residents have no interest in what someone from Georgia says.” Hmm, what do you have against folks from Georgia, especially one who lived in Bradford County for 40 years and still has family and friends in the area? Does this apply to other states? How about if I moved back to Pennsylvania or New York, California, Illinois or some other Democrat controlled state?
BTW, I sure miss the good old days of ONE YEAR ago: President Trump had Arab peace deals; Iran was in a tight box; Afghanistan was quiet; China was slapped around; border was near being tightly closed; cheap gas; America was energy independent; America was either feared or respected; allies trusted us; many others.
John J. Fedorchak Sr.
St. Simons Island, Ga.
Bradford County resident
