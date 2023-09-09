Time for a change in leadership?
Well, after reading several comments of disappointment about the county commissioners desire to close the Bradford County Library, I guess that it is my turn!
A number of members of my family with school age children have expressed their disappointment to me, and I have only been to the library once in the last year!
So, I must remind everyone that the problem can be corrected at election time.
It is a shams to make that big an issue to require the election of new county commissioners, but it just may be necessary!
They may find other ways to reduce the county budget, like adjusting their salaries!
Ramon Yale
Ulster, Pa.
Putting out the lights?
The headlines on The Daily Review’s lead story announced “BCL may be closing,” meaning the Bradford County Commissioners are seriously considering closing the Bradford County Library itself.
It is almost inconceivable that the headquarters of all area research and the leader of all the smaller public libraries should be under consideration for total closure! At a time when the county, the state, the country itself is suffering, indeed wallowing, in self-examination, reaching for direction, some significance and guidance, the leaders of Bradford County should contemplate closing down the head library of the County Library System. It boggles the mind!
We’re talking about closing the headquarters for all the info, knowledge, and academic research for the area, turning out the lights and going home!
Then who will speak for scholarly research, academic leadership, and literacy growth on this corner of the state? Where will the advocates come from? Who will give meaningful direction to the other public libraries in the County System, whether research or just fun reading?
Who will sponsor a bank of computer programs featuring different experts in the disciplines/interests of life? Who will help a youngster find a fun book to read, or go to state for academic materials for the writer/researcher? Who will sponsor a bookmobile that circulates to the smaller libraries? Who will advocate for it all? It’s a long way to Harrisburg for answers!
Put out the lights and go on ... where? We can’t see! Is there a flashlight in the crowd?
Jean B. VandeMark
Stevensville, Pa.
Is this their distorted definition of democracy?
Since President Biden took office, he has done nothing except create division and chaos throughout the country. He and his administration are promoters of corruption, lawlessness, and open borders.
Hunter Biden has been peddling the political influence of his father for years to communist countries. Biden’s family is filling their pockets with silver and gold to the tune of tens of millions of dollars. The radical democrats have created a huge juggernaut with their political power and corruption. They have perverted and desecrated our constitution, Bill of Rights, and are corrupting our legal justice system to reach their goals.
The FBI, DOJ, news media, and the Biden administration, have become weaponized. They are spending millions of dollars of our money to protect and cover up the corruption, treason, and bribery of the president, his son, and to interfere in the outcome of the 2024 election. Donald Trump is the number one front runner against President Biden in the 2024 election; they are using ignominious Stalin-like tactics to destroy him. They have made the decision: Donald Trump will not be our next president. Are our elections not decided by the people?
These radicals are like ravenous wolves chasing down their prey, desiring to tear it to pieces and devour it for their own ignoble gain to maintain their gluttonous desire for power.
When questioned about their corruption, they, lie, suffer from convenience amnesia, or parry the questions. Through their cunning words, they have twisted the truth to make it hard, for many people, to understand their real agenda is to destroy our democracy. “You can tell what is in the well, or in the heart, by what the bucket brings up.” Is this their distorted definition of democracy that must be saved?
Craig H. Pierce
Towanda, Pa.
