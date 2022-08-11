Very interesting to read recently that Leroy Township voted down an ordinance to allow ATVs to ride township roads with proper credentials. However, Township Supervisor Ted Tomlinson must think this does not apply to his illegal golf cart that he rides all over the roads daily. What is good for the goose is good for the gander.
Brandon’s been busy in the last week or so: Senate passed Inflation Reduction Act (includes action on climate); Congress passed CHIPS Plus (promotes domestic semiconductor production); Zawahiri mission (Al-Qaeda leader killed, no one else injured in strike); Burn Pits (PACT) Act passed (expands VA health care for Veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. Care and benefits they have earned and deserve.); Record Job Creation / 50 year low unemployment rate; NATO expansion (Finland and Sweden confirmed as members); Executive Action on Reproductive Rights (support patients traveling out of state for medical care & ensure that women receive medical care without delay).
And all this happened while he had COVID.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.