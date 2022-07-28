Dems are not to blame for gas taxes
A Political Action Committee advertisement currently running on local television stations attempts to blame increases in gasoline taxes on Governor Wolf and Josh Shapiro. I’ve also heard some local residents complain that Wolf raised the gas tax.
The gas tax increases applied since 2013 are the result of incremental increases built into Act 89, which was passed with bi-partisan support by a Republican-controlled legislature and signed by a Republican Governor, Tom Corbett. Neither Governor Wolf nor Josh Shapiro had anything to do with passage of the bill. Nor is it accurate to blame the Democrats for the Pennsylvania gas tax as the bill had true bipartisan support.
Personally, I was pleased to see the legislature and governor pass the bill, which provides much needed money for highway improvements. It wasn’t an easy political decision to make, but it has accelerated road and bridge repair projects and employed more people to make those repairs. The state is improving because of it.
Rumors abound that Donald Trump is on the verge of announcing his candidacy for the 2024 Presidential Election at an uncharacteristically early date. Why so early?
Attorney General Merrick Garland recently extended an earlier policy from Attorney General Bill Barr that requires advanced AG approval for any Department of Justice investigations, let alone indictments, of a presidential candidate “close to” an election, citing “election year sensitivities.”
Does Trump want to be on record as a declared candidate as insulation from any such investigation or indictment? Likely so.
This should serve as a wake-up call to the DOJ and Fulton County (among others) to move with utmost speed in their currently underway proceedings.
When former AG Barr instituted the unprecedented policy in February 2020, it was viewed as a means of protecting Donald Trump. Aside from it being a get-out-of-jail-free card, what would a second Trump Administration portend? Among other horrors, we should expect it to be staffed with entirely inappropriate and unqualified people.
The first Trump Administration at least started out with some capable people of integrity, such as Rex Tillerson, James Mattis, and John Kelley. Because they were not blind Trump loyalists, all the “good ones” fairly quickly resigned in disgust (Tillerson calling Trump a “moron”), or were fired for not being pure sycophants.
Who might we see in a new Trump Administration? Jeffrey Clark? John Eastman? Rudy Giuliani? Sidney Powell? Mike Lindell? Steve Bannon? Peter Navarro? Patrick Byrne?
What a horror show that would be!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.