The Biden Crime Family lecturing
Lecturing us about Democracy from an administration that has weaponized the media, justice department, FBI all while being compromised by payments from China, Ukraine and even Moscow, is insulting at best. Only by voting red will we get to the bottom of this and the catastrophe of the creation of Covid and its treatment. Too big to fail and too big to jail is unacceptable for the draconian treatment of doctors who showed courage in warning us about the Covid Vaccine, especially on those who already survived Covid. They claimed the banner of “Science” when it was the banner of Profit at the cost of innocent lives. This was not about making a mistake, to them we are just expendable lab animals.
Joseph DuPont
TOWANDA, PA
The cause of inflation
Republicans and Democrats alike have lamented the current inflation and gas prices. These sentiments are understandable; however, many Republicans have pointed to incorrect causes. They say inflation is due to too much spending, despite forgetting that most pandemic spending ended over a year and a half ago. Perhaps somewhat more accurately, others blame the Federal Reserve; however, they forget to say that Congress has little power to affect their policies. They avoid what truly has caused inflation over the past year and a half, which is a combination of return to pre-pandemic consumption paired with continued supply chain issues due corporate consolidation over the past 30 years and China’s “zero COVID” policies that shut down entire cities.
That’s not all causing inflation. Some corporate profit margins are the highest they’ve been in decades and some studies have shown they contribute up to 60% of inflation. Most notable are oil corporation profits, which bring us to high gas prices. Republicans have followed the typical track of misleadingly blaming not enough domestic production or other presidential decisions. If you do want to better understand what controls gas prices, there is a decent explainer from the YouTube channel “Climate Town” (https://youtu.be/QnBqAzJXVGo). Ultimately, the best way to reduce gas prices is to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels.
So, Republicans have misidentified the problem cause, what is their proposed solution? Continuing tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy, more cuts to social services, Social Security, and Medicare, and more free trade agreements that will send jobs overseas. These are the same proposals that have led to the current levels of wealth and income inequality that have increased over the past 40 years. I don’t believe Democrats are the perfect choice, but I’d rather have political leaders that stumble going forward than confidently jump backward.
Guy Khloe
TOWANDA, PA
Giving away tax payer money is a mark of the Democrats’ platform
A recent letter to the editor submitter says the national economics is not the making of the democrats so it only can be the fault of republicans. Then states it is actually the fault of taxpayers. The submitter says the billions of dollars mailed to each mailbox are forgotten by voters of today. Then stated the money should not have been a give-away but a loan. Yeah, a loan, like a student tuition loan, that twenty years from now will be forgiven by a democrat president, a slap in the face to all who paid off their loan, probably republicans. Lastly the submitter says, republicans mostly lie and have misused their oath of office. Does that mean only and all republicans are corrupt? Dems have never been found guilty? Check to see how many republicans and democrats were tossed from office for their abuses. The numbers may surprise you. Amnesty and giving away taxpayers money is a mark of the democrats’ platform. Jimmy Carter gave amnesty to draft dodgers who left the country during the Vietnam war. Slap in the face to the 58,000 dead and many more disabled during a war started by a democrat president. Before you vote, ask yourself if you are better off now than you were four years ago.
Jim Crease
SAYRE, PA
Rigged election?
Remember in 2016, Donald Trump said if he lost, it would be the most rigged election in history. He lost by 2 million votes and if I have to explain to you how he became President you should not be allowed to vote. Fast forward to the 2020 election he lost. What did he do? Cry rigged election. So why when he was President didn’t he look into the 2016 rigged election? Why has every State in the Union been audited multiple times, including Arizona, which found 79 more votes for Biden, and nothing has been found? Why did Bill Barr say Trump was full of it? Why did Chris Krebs say it was the most secure election in history? Why did Pence not support him and why have Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani shut up after being sued? Why has every court in the Union thrown out their cases? Why haven’t all the elected Republican Officials got together and shown us this treasure trove of evidence? Why? Because it is all a Big Lie.
Roy Johnson
TOWANDA, PA
Rape and incest calls for abortion
In the 2022 election, one of the hot topics is abortions. In my own opinion, there are certain circumstances for an abortion. Rape and incest (which is also rape, by the way) should not need an explanation. Not only is the prospective mother-to-be going to need therapy and support, but if the possible child grows to adolescence and eventually adulthood, there will be not only questions, but mental and moral questions also leading to therapy and support. None of either is a guarantee. Hatred towards the rapist is almost inevitable, and questions like, “why did you have me, momma?” “Did you know him?’ “Is he in prison?” “Why is he not in prison?” “Why aren’t we getting child support?” “Is it because he’s in prison or just vanished?” “Why did my birth mother give me up?” “Why did my father and mother abandon me?” Are all Americans ready for these same questions when we have legal abortions? And what about birth control?
I recently returned from a trip to Las Vegas, Nevada, where they are considering the same issues and condemning birth control. This is a very slippery slope these politicians are embarking on! Maybe most of you do not remember 50 years ago and the days of “Backroom clothes-hanger abortions,” but I do. And that is where this anti-abortion vote will take us... again. Because there will always be unwanted pregnancies, and this will lead to unsafe conditions for women and girls.
In researching this topic I found a list of actual cases from the history in only the United States (these are the cases that we know of) of 30 or more 9-and-10-year old mothers. I didn’t go any further because I feel that these historic cases make my point.
Chris Terwilliger
WARREN CENTER, PA
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.