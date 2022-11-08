The Biden Crime Family lecturing

Lecturing us about Democracy from an administration that has weaponized the media, justice department, FBI all while being compromised by payments from China, Ukraine and even Moscow, is insulting at best. Only by voting red will we get to the bottom of this and the catastrophe of the creation of Covid and its treatment. Too big to fail and too big to jail is unacceptable for the draconian treatment of doctors who showed courage in warning us about the Covid Vaccine, especially on those who already survived Covid. They claimed the banner of “Science” when it was the banner of Profit at the cost of innocent lives. This was not about making a mistake, to them we are just expendable lab animals.