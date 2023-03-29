It is with a grateful heart I write as I recently had COVID-19 and was able to survive with medication prescribed that keeps the virus from replicating called nirmatrelvir. I took eight capsules a day for five days and it worked for me. This was prescribed in place of Paxloid, as I am on Plavix.
Because of my age and medical history, the capsules and rest with lots of fluid intake kept me going.
I would strongly recommend taking all the shots and booster shots.
Do not believe the shots make you sterile as I have two new great-granddaughters to prove the point;tTheir moms took all the shots and boosters and conceived with no problem and the babies are very healthy and normal.
RE: ‘Historical cemetery deserves better’
I thank Ms. Engle for her well-written and informative letter to the editor regarding the current status of the Campbell cemetery. I would also like to let her know that its status has been noticed and tracked by this veteran’s organization. We are deeply concerned with the disrespect that is being shown for those early veterans and their final resting place.
I have discussed this with the Bradford County Director of Veterans Services to determine if anything can be done to correct the situation and have been told that the cemetery is on private property and is listed as abandoned. Consequently, at the present time we have no means of stopping or reversing the desecration.
That does not mean that we have stopped looking for a solution. I have contacted the Troy Historical Society and they are looking into avenues where they can provide support. We would also appreciate any support the Bradford County Historical Society can provide.
I hope that this will be investigated by our County Commissioners. Without proper safeguards, what is happening at the Campbell cemetery now could occur at any of our other remote cemeteries in the future.
William Struble AMEC (AW) USN (Ret.)
The otherday, while I waited for my refill, I spied the display for the COVID home test kit.
Being curious, I picked up a kit to see the price.
In my opinion, the truth of so many wrongdoings needs to be addressed.
As for the cost of the home test kit, only time will tell. I did not get past “Made in China.”
