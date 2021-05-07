Commitment and fairness
In Pennsylvania, Boroughs are acknowledged as an authentic form of municipal government by which councilmen are chosen in a popular vote election. Once sworn in, those borough council members are given power to define individual rights for the good of the Canton Borough community at large.
Individuals vote because they too, believe in and have a vested interest for the community they reside in. Justifiably decisions on the written policies and procedures essentially reproduce the local attitude toward our municipal government.
Likewise, our councilmen are looked upon as community leaders and their decision-making speaks loudly to the community. In addition, refusing to act because a matter is contentious or may cause personal resentment is unacceptable.
There are guiding principles within the Canton Borough Code of Ordinances to protect the Canton Borough and its residents. Likewise, the adopted ordinances support and regulate the quality of life within the Canton community.
In the same way, the elected council take an oath to serve with commitment and fairness. In my view, there is an ethical obligation to consider all options available when deliberating or prior to taking any action.
In closing, I recognize there are differences and other contributing factors to consider. However, it’s equally important we have impartial and efficient support as efforts are made to improve the place we call home. Now everybody knows, so let your voice be heard by participating in the elections process!
Brian C. Koval
Canton
