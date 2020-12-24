An open letter to Towanda Borough Residents:
The overnight snowstorm on Dec. 17, dumped more than 30 inches of snow on our town. We want the residents to know that Towanda Borough is committed to the health, safety, and welfare of all of our residents and is working tirelessly to recover from this as quickly as possible.
Here is a summary of what was done and what we are doing: The Borough started with four plow trucks on Wednesday at 4 p.m. Those four drivers did not stop until Thursday at 2:30 p.m. (after 22 hours). Four fresh drivers continued into Thursday night. On Friday, we continued with four plow trucks, and in addition to the snow, we had to address a watermain break on Lombard Street.
Once the watermain was addressed, that crew started using a backhoe to plow. On Saturday, we had two crews on Main Street, two backhoes, and two dump trucks for each backhoe. On Sunday, we had one backhoe and two dump trucks running all day. On Monday and Tuesday we had three backhoes out, each with a dump truck driver clearing residential street intersections; one in each ward. We will continue with the three backhoes and dump trucks in the coming days.
To summarize, Towanda Borough has had every man with every machine we own on the job for six days straight.
We appreciate the patience and understanding of our residents as we continue working to remove the snow from this unprecedented storm. Also, we want to thank the Towanda Borough Public Works Department for their dedication, hard work, and hours spent away from their families to address the record-breaking storm.
Kyle Lane, Towanda Borough Manager
Mayor Garrett Miller
Towanda Borough Council
