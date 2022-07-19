Republican extremist
At the end of June a 10-year-old Ohio girl, pregnant after being raped, traveled to Indiana for an abortion. She could not obtain an abortion in Ohio because her pregnancy was just beyond the state’s new six-week limit, while Indiana’s limit is 22 weeks.
The Republicans and right-wing media, of course, were quick to spread the disinformation that the story was a hoax, but then news broke that the rapist had been arrested and confessed. Some walked back their comments; others attempted to change the subject.
Indiana’s Republican attorney general promised on Fox News to open an investigation—of the Indiana obstetrician-gynecologist who performed the abortion. “We’re gathering the evidence as we speak, and we’re going to fight this to the end, including looking at her licensure if she failed to report.”
Now, with Roe overturned, this raped child would be required to give birth in the Republican-controlled states of Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri, South Dakota, and West Virginia, where abortion is prohibited with no exceptions for rape or incest. Other Republican states are expected to pass such laws this year.
Jim Bopp, the general counsel of the National Right to Life Committee, the oldest and largest national anti-abortion organization, said that the 10-year-old girl should have carried the pregnancy to term. She would be required to under the model legislation he wrote that his organization is encouraging states to adopt.
This is only the beginning of Republicans passing extreme laws—on abortion and other personal choices.
Diane F Gonzalez
Towanda, PA
