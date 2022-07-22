Rural Voters Should Look Beyond Party
I grew up locally in the 1960s in a firmly Republican household. I was brought up to believe in the dignity of work and self-reliance; and to adhere to values such as honesty, integrity, reliability, and ‘doing unto others…’. In school, I learned about the early colonists’ fight for freedom from the tyranny of a king and the lofty ideals set forth in the Declaration of Independence and Constitution.
After college, I lived in a diverse metro area for 20+ years. I came to appreciate the true beacon that America was, where all sorts of people could live together despite various differences. I also saw that the playing field was very uneven. I became a Democrat because I believe that all people (especially children) deserve a chance, that government must take an active role to help those with less opportunity. Dems are more apt to budget for that reality. Still, I retain the values I learned as a child.
Over the last few decades, rural America has suffered true social and economic decline due to globalization and automation. Limited sustaining work opportunities have left many struggling, angry, and distrustful of government. Enter Donald Trump, who is masterful at voicing the declining middle class’s angst; but who has zero interest in accomplishing anything that does not enhance his own power and wealth. He has proven he is willing to lie, cheat, and spurn the Constitution to get what he wants.
I think most Bradford County people have similar values to mine, and want to be able to work and provide decently for their families. If angry or struggling voters are unhappy with their prospects, maybe they should look beyond simplistic R or D designations and take a hard look at what their elected representatives have done to improve conditions. Actions speak louder than words.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.