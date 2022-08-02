Trump is correct. The election was stolen.
I am tired of seeing the AP and individuals calling President Trump a liar for saying that the 2020 election was stolen. It appears that the real liars were the democratic leadership. The information from Hunter Biden’s laptop showing that the Bidens, including Joe, received $35 million from the large Chinese corporations controlled by the Chinese communist party was well known before the 2020 election. The democrats knew if this was known by the general public that Joe Biden would never have been elected so they made up a lie that the laptop information was just Russian misinformation. The corrupt media had to know the truth. Now that the truth is coming out, don’t expect to hear on your evening news because they might just have to admit that they went along with the lie.
