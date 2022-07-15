Unite for abortion change
I’m fed up with Republicans and a lack of solution for social change.
There is no doubt that a woman should control their reproductive rights. Let’s throw in high power AR15 curtailment as two of the most important personal impacts of our daily lives.
Republicans will only change their tune if they are being called out the election cycle. The simplicity of doing so is simple: vote Democratic. A Democratic controlled congress will be able to make those two key changes. Do not let the religious monolith dictate your personal freedom to determine what happens to your body. As long as you are within the 14 weeks of conception, it is nobody’s business, but you and your family. Not the Pope, the idiotic self anointed governors, politicians and kin folks who put their nose into your business. Trust me, when the votes are down, these feckless politicians will see your point of view and come around to your way of thinking. The same prescription will solve NRA bellicose attitudes. Everything is simple when you know how. Keep in mind, politics is made up of two words: poly, meaning ‘many’ and ticks, meaning ‘blood sucking’.
You have the power to change your world. Remember — lead, follow or get out way. First thing in the morning, contact the Democratic representative of your area. Offer your assistance. Get involved. Don’t listen to the MAGA crowd who should be jailed and citizenship cancelled. But for now, let’s stick with one simple objective at a time. Let’s change this county’s political mix and your right of self-determination.
Chuck Kovacs
TOWANDA, PA.
