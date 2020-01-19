It is imperative that the president be able to respond immediately to a sudden and unanticipated military or terrorist attack on us.
The president, who is charged with leading our country, and is, in fact, Commander-in-Chief of our national military forces, must be able to take either evasive or — in the worst case — aggressive action to counteract or forestall such attacks.
Requiring the president to follow a lengthy, painstaking protocol in order to respond militarily could place our citizens in imminent jeopardy.
The ability to address the emergency swiftly seems like a necessity.
Of course, I worry. Placing too much power in the hands of one individual can be dangerous, especially given that that person already has the option to exercise a great deal of power.
(Actually, our Constitution divides war powers between Congress and the president. Our founding fathers were always wary of any leader who held too much power. The founders were all too familiar with the power abuses of King George III.)
However, it wasn’t until 1973 that Congress deemed it essential to add restrictions to our president’s ability to go to war.
Wikipedia: “After President Richard Nixon ordered the bombing of Cambodia without Congress’s consent, Congress passed the War Powers Resolution of 1973.”
Wikipedia explained, “...the War Powers Act is a federal law intended to check the U.S. president’s power to commit the United States to an armed conflict without the consent of the U.S. Congress. The resolution was adopted in the form of a United States congressional joint resolution. It provides that the president can send the U.S. Armed Forces into action abroad only by declaration of war by Congress, ‘statutory authorization,’ or in case of ‘a national emergency created by attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, or its armed forces.’”
Having described the president’s emergency war powers, Congress, then, outlined the limits of that power.
Wikipedia: “The War Powers Resolution requires the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of committing armed forces to military action and forbids armed forces from remaining for more than 60 days, with a further 30-day withdrawal period, without a congressional authorization for use of military force.”
Actually, that seems like the best way to ensure that our leader — the president — can act immediately, in the time of need, but it places guards against presidential overreach.
On Wednesday Jan. 1, we rang in the year 2020. On Friday, Jan. 3, a U.S. drone strike, near the Baghdad International Airport, killed Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Soleimani was commander of the Quds Forces. Our government classified Quds as a terrorist organization. Also, we considered Soleimani the second most powerful person in Iran.
On Saturday, Jan. 4, within the 48-hour time requirement, President Donald Trump sent a formal notification to Congress stating his reason for eliminating Gen. Soleimani.
“Trump explained that he authorized the strike against the commander of Iran’s security and intelligence services because the commander was plotting ‘imminent and sinister attacks’ on Americans.”
“We caught him in the act and terminated him,” Trump said. -CNN, Jan. 5.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., observed that the administration provided meager justification for the strike, and she called on Trump to provide more information about why the action was taken.
“This document prompts serious and urgent questions about the timing, manner and justification of the Administration’s decision to engage in hostilities against Iran,” Pelosi said. -USA Today, Jan. 7.
Senators Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Rand Paul, R-Ky, both expressed their displeasure after spending 75-minutes in a Congressional briefing. The briefing was supposed to tell the Congress members — in the closed-door session — why Soleimani needed to be eliminated immediately.
Sen. Lee, characterized it as the worst military briefing he had experienced in his nine years in Congress. Explaining that it was bad enough that the briefing provided no new information, Lee stressed that he was particularly incensed when the briefing officials warned members of Congress against debating the issue.
The officials told Congress that any debate among the lawmakers would “embolden” Iran. However, eliminating debate meant that Congressional members could not review and discuss the need for that military action. Congress could not do its job.
“I find this insulting and demeaning ... to the office that each of the 100 senators in this building happens to hold. I find it insulting and demeaning to the Constitution of the United States,” Lee stated. -The Hill, Jan. 9.
Sen. Rand Paul said the briefing was “an insult to the Constitution.”
“In the briefing and in public, this administration has argued that the vote to topple Saddam Hussein in 2002 applies to military action in Iran. That is absurd. Nobody in their right mind — with a straight face, with an ounce of honesty — can argue when Congress voted to go after Saddam Hussein in 2002 that (they) authorized military force against an Iranian general 18 years later.” -CNN, Jan. 8.
The administration’s case was further diminished after information surfaced revealing that the administration had, back in June of 2019, authorized Soleimani as a viable target to be eliminated. The authorization of such removal does cause one to question the validity of the administration’s imminent-danger rational. Without the imminent-danger rational, killing a citizen of another nation simply because we consider him/her a bad individual sets a very low standard. If the nations of this planet validate such behavior, we hazard becoming a rogue world where all nations are at liberty to target and remove other nations’ citizens. That sounds like a nightmare sci-fi movie plot.
In a Jan. 11 interview, Sen. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., reflected on our President’s actions. She explained that he has “...abused power and shown that he thinks he’s above the law.”
Sen. Lee went on to summarize the situation: “The American people understand that our nation requires a strong military, but that does not require the President to use force as the first course of action.”
Indeed, our current president, while proclaiming his desire to withdraw our nation from military actions, does seem eager at moments to engage in conflict. Perhaps, that is a misperception. Perhaps he genuinely seeks to eliminate military confrontations. Either way, he will not always be in office. It is possible that our next leader could be overly hawkish — someone who needs to be reined in.
While we need a leader who is resolute, we also need to guard against a leader who is overly aggressive. International relations are complex and need to be handled with great care. Haphazard responses could lead, inadvertently, to a third world war. I know of no one who desires that.
According to presidential historian and author Jon Meacham, our founders thought that, “The best way to check passion was to divide power.”
Meacham further explained that our founding fathers held two ideas about our government’s power. “One was that reason should take a stand against passion.” However, ”...since we aren’t reasonable all that often, we must find the best way possible to limit our capacity to do harm.”
Thus, we need to make certain that Congress is the legislative body that has the final say over going to war. In the case of deciding whether or not to go to war, having more individuals involved in the process will help protect against rash decisions.
Avoiding war would be preferable. Still, we must be realistic. Therefore, we need a system in place that balances our passive and our aggressive proclivities. The Congress’s check on the president’s power provides that balance.
