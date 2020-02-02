From the NFL’s earliest vestiges, Pennsylvania’s storied Coal Region has been part of its celebrated narrative. Ask any resident of Schuylkill County who won the 1925 NFL championship and they will quickly inform you how the Pottsville Maroons had their title unceremoniously stripped by the NFL and how the Cardinals, the organization that was awarded that fateful championship, hasn’t won one since.
At the west end of the region is Glen Ressler, who played in two Super Bowls with the Baltimore Colts. When Line Mountain opened their 2015 season against Shamokin, they named their stadium in honor of Ressler in a game my broadcast partner, Corey Houser and I had the opportunity to call. This was three years before current Shamokin head coach Henry Hynoski, another Super Bowl alum with the New York Giants, took the helm.
Fast forward to today.
Question anyone from Mount Carmel, who the general manager of the Kansas City Chief’s is in tonight’s 54th version of what the Chief’s late owner Lamar Hunt coined: “The Super Bowl,” and they will proudly tell you a story or two about native son, Brett Veach. And if you need Veach’s high school and college football resume, you will get that, too.
It was in Super Bowl IV, a half-century ago, that the Kansas City Chief’s upset the favored Minnesota Vikings 23-7 to win their only Super Bowl title after playing in two of the first four championship games. It was an era when those funky Roman numerals were more recognizable and easier to configure. Who in Kansas City knew they only needed to place an L in front of the IV to get back in the game, but the price of that L would be worth half a century.
There may be more championship tales to be revealed, but who knew that the one colossal, missing piece of that history – the holy grail of the NFL – and what the July 11, 2005 edition of Sports Illustrated called “one of the top 25 lost sports treasures of all time” was tucked away for decades in an attic in Shamokin’s, Tharptown. Neither the NFL, nor NBC and CBS, the two networks that aired the game, never maintained a copy of the original broadcast.
That found fortune is the only known preserved complete, uncut broadcast of the first Super Bowl that pitted the established NFL’s champion Green Bay Packers and the upstart AFL’s champion Kansas City Chiefs. The 1967 NFL artifact resided in Troy Haupt’s attic along Center Street for years until that fateful Sports Illustrated article was brought to his attention.
As reported recently in The Wall Street Journal, Haupt, a Shamokin Area graduate, who now resides in North Carolina, said his father recorded Super Bowl I on quadruplex reels, which today are about as scarce as a Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl appearance. It was the Paley Center for Media in New York City that had the capability to play the quadruplex tapes for the first time since 1967.
The visual record of that first Super Bowl was thought lost forever until Haupt made that auspicious trek to his parent’s third floor attic nearly 15-years ago, and recovered his father’s legacy to professional football. At the time, Sports Illustrated appraised the esteemed artifact at one million dollars. Since then, the inflation rate has been kept in check, but not when it comes to anything NFL, especially with salaries and in particular, Super Bowl advertising.
Haupt offered to sell the tapes to the NFL, but the multi-billion dollar football conglomerate was only willing to part with $30,000. Rather than acquiring the tapes, the Gordon Gekko’s at the football monopoly continue to threaten to sue Haupt provided he does anything with the tapes – like gets its fair market value. That’s why the NFL’s hasn’t budged from their initial offer. It is the estimated cost that they would have to compensate their army of attorneys rather than award Haupt its true worth.
Enter film producer Jeremy Coon who is working on a Super Bowl I documentary who would like to buy the broadcast from Haupt. Since the Copyright Act of 1976, Coon believes the NFL has no claim to the broadcast, especially since they don’t even possess a copy of it. The NFL claims otherwise – so the tapes remain in legal limbo in a vault at the Paley Center for Media in the Big Apple. Provided Coon’s ambition becomes a reality, he would stream the game online for free before Super Bowl LV next February.
With Commissioner Roger Goodell earning $44 million a year and a 30-second Super Bowl spot that runs $5.6 million or $186,666/second – Haupt’s one million dollar asking price is a simple rounding error for the Gekkoian NFL.
Faith may be able to move mountains, but greed can slice, dice and grind those mountains into sausage and if the NFL has its way both Haupt and Coon would be just two more links in the NFL belt.
From our sideline to yours – happy Super Bowl LIV.
