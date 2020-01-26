Thoughtless words, unintentional slights, we’ve all had moments when we spoke words that were hurtful. Words just slip out sometimes.
So, who is right? Did Sen. Bernie Sanders tell Sen. Elizabeth Warren that a woman could not win the presidency in 2020?
Warren says yes. She recalls it vividly!
Sanders is adamant in his denial. He claims there is no way he would have said that.
I believe Sen. Warren. Yet, I also believe Sen. Sanders.
Plus, whether those words were uttered or not, we’re talking about them! Bingo! Warning! That must mean that the concept of a female president still disturbs, at least, a portion of our population.
Given that 2020 marks the 100th year since women got the vote, it seems appropriate that we bury the “woman can’t win” mantra. Besides, keeping the phrase active can make it self-fulfilling, not to mention that it’s an insult to women.
Elie Mystal, in an opinion column for The Nation magazine, precisely described the world of unintentional hurtful phrases.
“People say hurtful things all the time. Oftentimes, they don’t mean it. Language is an imperfect tool for communicating thoughts. But when you are an ‘other,’ when you are a minority or part of a disadvantaged group that has historically been shut out from power, and when the person saying it is a member of an advantaged group, you notice the hurts. You notice them because you always have to assess where the hurtful comment lands on the spectrum between merely inelegant to actively dangerous. Did the person misspeak? Or did the person just accidentally reveal deep antipathy for your kind of people? Or was it something in between? If you want to make a person go from zero to nuclear, tell them that a hurtful experience in their own life didn’t happen. Tell them something they thought about and wrestled with and made peace with and were ready to move on from didn’t actually exist in the first place—simply because you say it didn’t exist. Do it on national television with everybody they care about is watching. See how that works out for you. I’m not surprised Warren didn’t shake Sanders’s hand. I’m surprised she didn’t break it off and try to hit him with it.” -Elie Mystal, The Nation, Jan. 19.
Full disclosure here: Mystal’s column was an eye opener. I was wavering regarding who said what. Admittedly, I leaned toward believing Sen. Warren. However, when Mystal said that he believed both Warren and Sanders, his reasoning rang true.
Mystal’s in-depth explanation of how negative words impacted him struck a chord for me, as well.
“It’s infuriating, but I’ve come to understand that white people don’t always remember the hurtful things they say to me, because it didn’t hurt their feelings. It didn’t ruin their day. They didn’t spend time replaying the conversation over and over, trying to analyze exactly what was said and why. They didn’t spend time wondering if maybe they’re secretly racist because of something they said to me. They just said it moved on living their best life, and were, frankly, quite surprised when minutes or days later I showed back up ready for open war.”
Not being a member of a minority means being able to forget. (Minority, in this instance, refers to any group that is socially disadvantaged.)
Those with greater power — whether whites or males — have the option to ignore or forget the words that may demean or hurt “the others.” Actually, it’s not so much an option. They seldom consciously decide to forget. It’s just that the words — to them — are so unimportant, that they unconsciously dismiss them.
So, yes, Sen. Warren is correct when she says Sen. Sanders told her a woman could not win in 2020. And, yes, Sen. Sanders is being truthful when he says he did not. If he did tell Sen. Warren that a woman could not win, he forgot about it. So, from his perspective he is innocent.
Given those are words that Sen. Warren is much more likely to recall, it would be prudent for Sen. Sanders to offer his apologies and explain to Sen. Warren that he has no recollection of the words. Such an act would demonstrate a generosity of spirit. Also, it is likely that it would appeal more to the voters that Sanders is trying to attract.
Mystal summarized the situation.
“I don’t need for Bernie Sanders to remember every time he—unintentionally, I believe—hurts somebody’s feelings. But I do need for Elizabeth Warren to be able to tell her truth, and what I believe is the truth, without people calling her a liar, a snake, or some hysterical witch who spends her downtime boiling up problems for men.
Unity can’t mean that women are not allowed to remember what’s happened to them. Unity should celebrate forgivingness, not demand forgetfulness.”
Let us unite and work to relegate the “woman can’t win” mantra to history’s dustbin.
Elie Mystal is The Nation’s Justice Correspondent—covering the courts, the criminal justice system, and politics—and the force behind the magazine’s monthly column, “Objection!
To read Mystal’s complete column, visit:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.