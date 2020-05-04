MANSFIELD – Men’s basketball freshman Richard Oppong and women’s cross country and track and field junior Lyndsey Payne were named Winter Iron Mounties of the Year for their efforts in the weight room and during their team’s offseason.
“To me, the Iron Mountie Award is an off-season accolade,” Strength and Conditioning coach Greg Gustin on the Iron Mountie Award. “These individuals have shown leadership — both vocal and by-example, focus and effort on a consistent basis, and a willingness to learn and grow despite being some of the strongest Iron Mounties we have.”
Oppong used his time in and out of the weight room to turn low minute totals in the beginning of the year into six starts, seven outings with 20 or more minutes played and a career-high 31 minutes in the final game of the season as a rookie. Oppong’s effort on defense led to his minutes increase, which allowed his offensive game to move along, where he drilled a career-high 4-of-6 trifectas against Shippensburg.
Payne adds her fourth major postseason honor to her resume after bringing home Winter Female Athlete of the Year and Team MVP for both indoor track and field and cross country. Payne earned 1st-Team All-PSAC at this year’s PSAC Cross Country Championship, while finding the podium with a 4th-place finish in the 5000-meter run at the PSAC Indoor Championships.
2019-20 Fall Iron Mounties can be found on gomounties.com and Spring Iron Mounties of the Year will be announced tomorrow.
