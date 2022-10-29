Walleye tourney winners indicted
CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) — Two anglers accused of stuffing fish with lead weights and fillets in an attempt to win thousands of dollars in an Ohio fishing tournament were indicted on charges of attempted grand theft and other counts.
Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominski, 35, of Hermitage, Pa., were indicted in Cleveland on felony charges of cheating, attempted grand theft, possessing criminal tools and misdemeanor charges of unlawfully owning wild animals. They were due to be arraigned Oct. 26
Neither man immediately responded to voicemails seeking comment.
The cheating allegations surfaced Sept. 30 when Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament director Jason Fischer became suspicious because Runyan and Cominski’s fish were significantly heavier than walleye of that length typically are. A crowd of people at Gordon Park in Cleveland watched Fischer cut the walleye open and announce that there were weights and walleye fillets stuffed inside.
An officer from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources confiscated the fish as evidence.
Runyan and Cominski would have received $28,760 in prizes for winning the tournament.
According to search warrant affidavits, the five walleye contained a total of eight 12-ounce lead weights and two 8-ounce weights, as well as the fish fillets. Officers from ODNR, the Hermitage Police Department and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission seized a boat, trailer and fishing gear belonging to Cominski in Pennsylvania. The anglers had used the boat during last month’s tournament, the affidavits said.
One of the affidavits disclosed that Runyan and Cominski were investigated by Rossford police in northwest Ohio in April after being accused of cheating in a different walleye tournament. According to a Rossford police report, an assistant Wood County prosecutor concluded that although the men may have cheated, there was not enough evidence to charge them.
DEC adds Schuyler, Ontario acres
MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. — Over 100 acres of land has been added to a protected environmental area in Schuyler County, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced.
The DEC and Finger Lakes Land Trust announced that almost 200 acres in Schuyler and Ontario Counties will be protected.
In Montour Falls, the DEC added 140 acres to the Catharine Creek Wildlife Management Area along State Route 14. The DEC bought the land from the Finger Lakes Land Trust for $118,000.
In Ontario County, 57 acres have been added to the Honeoye Inlet. The announcement said the Finger Lakes Land Trust bought the land in 2019 and the DEC has now bought them from FLLT for $126,000. The land consists of forest, hillsides, and overlooks of Honeoye Lake. DEC officials said protecting the land will help ensure water quality of the lake.
The latest acquisitions are part of the DEC’s efforts to build on the Land Trust’s 29,000 protected acres in the region. The funding for the acquisitions came from the New York State Environmental Protection Fund.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.