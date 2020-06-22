‘WILDLIFE ON WIFI’ TO CONTINUE CONNECTING PENNSYLVANIANS TO WILDLIFE
The Game Commission is extending its Wildlife on WiFi virtual learning campaign. The campaign was originally launched to provide parents, youth, and educators with at-home wildlife-education resources during the academic year school closures. While schools are out for the summer, the need for virtual learning opportunities remains and the Game Commission is committed to connecting Pennsylvania residents to wildlife no matter where they are.
In addition to the campaign’s extension, Wildlife on WiFi (WoW) resources, such as virtual field trips, will now also be offered to adult groups in at-risk communities and new virtual education events will be offered to the general public.
WoW connects Pennsylvania residents to wildlife across three pillars, each with engagement opportunities tailored for different age levels, audiences and content format.
The Wildlife on WiFi remote learning hub offers dozens of home-based wildlife lessons and activities, nature-themed storybook readings, conservation-science videos, and livestream wildlife webcams. The hub is updated regularly with new activities.
Regular social engagement activities on the Game Commission’s Facebook pageOpens In A New Window. These include popular “Wildlife Challenges” to engage the Game Commission’s online community with fun, educational content.
Virtual field trips for youth and school groups, as well as general audience virtual events such as “From the Field.” This segment allows audience members to engage with a biologist live while watching pre-recorded wildlife-science surveys and other conservation-management practices.
The premiere “From the Field” segment to take place on Tuesday, June 30 at 11:30 a.m. will focus on barn owls and American kestrels. To register for the event, please click hereOpens In A New Window – or contact wildlifeonwifi@pa.gov to learn more about Wildlife on WiFi and schedule a virtual field trip.
This summer the focus of Wildlife on WiFi’s virtual field trips, social-media engagement activities, and new lessons will be under three themes:
All About Pollinators: What is a pollinator and what can you do to help them thrive? Discover why pollinators play a vital role in ensuring healthy and vibrant habitat for our state’s wildlife!
125th Anniversary of the Game Commission: Did you know the Game Commission was founded in 1895 around the time electricity first became available in U.S. cities? What did the world of Pennsylvania wildlife look like then and how has it changed? Learn about the Game Commission’s history, mission and current conservation practices.
Pennsylvania BIG Mammals: Pennsylvania is home to some BIG mammals. This summer the Game Commission is highlighting one of our state’s biggest: Rocky Mountain Elk. Explore why there are Rocky Mountain Elk in Pennsylvania and what our state’s biologists are doing to make sure they thrive.
To check out WoW, go to www.pgc.pa.gov and select “At Home Learning” under Quick Clicks. To schedule a WoW virtual field trip or inquire about any of the Game Commission’s educational resources, please contact wildlifeonwifi@pa.gov.
HUNTING LICENSES TO GO ON SALE JUNE 22
HARRISBURG, PA — With expanded Sunday hunting for big game and an archery deer season that reaches deeper than ever into the whitetail rut, 2020 is sure to be a historic year for hunting in Pennsylvania.
And seizing those opportunities is only a license purchase away.
Licenses for the 2020-21 hunting and furtaking seasons go on sale Monday, June 22.
General hunting licenses and furtaker licenses each continue to cost $20.90 for Pennsylvania residents and $101.90 for nonresidents.
Resident senior hunters and furtakers, ages 65 and older, can purchase one-year licenses for $13.90, or lifetime licenses for $51.90. For $101.90, resident seniors can purchase lifetime combination licenses that afford them hunting and furtaking privileges.
Like other hunters and trappers, seniors still need to purchase bear licenses to pursue bruins and obtain permits to harvest bobcats, fishers or river otters. Hunters who acquired their senior lifetime licenses after May 13, 2017 are required to obtain an annual pheasant permit to hunt or harvest pheasants.
A complete list of licensing requirements can be found at www.pgc.pa.gov.
Due to a recent change in state law, big-game hunting will be permitted on the following dates: Sunday, Nov. 15 for archery deer hunting; Sunday, Nov. 22 for bear hunting; and Sunday Nov. 29 for deer hunting during regular firearms season.
Once again this year, there are three elk seasons – a September archery season, the November general elk season and a January season for antlerless elk. The number of licenses available has been increased – 26 will be awarded for the archery season (10 antlered, 16 antlerless), 104 for the general season (26 antlered, 78 antlerless) and 34 for the antlerless-only January season.
Licenses are awarded by lottery. License applications can be submitted online or at any license issuing agent. A separate application, costing $11.90, is needed for each season. Hunters wishing to apply for all three pay $35.70 to apply. In each drawing, season-specific bonus points are awarded to those who aren’t drawn.
The deadline to apply for an elk license is July 31.
Many hunters who regularly buy their licenses as soon as sales begin are motivated by securing a Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) permit, which are available in limited numbers and enable holders to harvest antlerless deer in any established deer season, including the antlered-only portion of the firearms season in Wildlife Management Units where a split-season is in place.
Buying early also helps ensure hunters won’t miss their opportunity to apply for an antlerless deer license, which in most of the state cannot be used during the first seven days of the firearms deer season.
A resident Pennsylvanian who buys his or her 2020-21 hunting license is eligible to apply for an antlerless deer license July 13. Nonresidents can apply July 20. And a second round in which a hunter can receive a second antlerless deer license begins Aug. 3 for Wildlife Management Units where licenses remain. And if licenses still remain, a final round begins Aug. 17.
Of course, all of this information is outlined in the print edition of the Pennsylvania Hunting & Trapping Digest, which once again in 2020-21 will be provided free to all hunters.
Hunting licenses can be purchased online at www.pgc.pa.gov. Just click on “Buy a License.” A map to locate a license issuing agent near you can be found at the same page.
The 2020-21 license year begins July 1.
